Nominate Burnet CISD success stories for 2025 Hall of Honor

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mitchell Maxwell was inducted into the 2024 BCISD Hall of Honor as a Distinguished Former Athlete. The 1992 Burnet High School graduate was the starting quarterback for the 1991 state-qualifying football team. The Burnet school district is seeking nominations for its 2025 Hall of Honor through Jan. 17. BCISD photo

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is accepting nominations for its 2025 Hall of Honor through Jan. 17. The hall celebrates people who have made exceptional contributions to the district or achieved remarkable success after leaving.

A nomination form can be completed online. Winners will be honored during the Burnet Chamber of Commerce banquet March 1.

The following categories are open to nominations:

Distinguished Burnet High School Graduate—Nominees must have graduated from BCISD at least 10 years ago and demonstrated personal or professional excellence, bringing honor to themselves and the district.

Distinguished Burnet High School Athlete—Nominees also must be 10 years removed from graduation and have achieved outstanding success in athletics, either during or after their time at Burnet High School.

Distinguished Former School Board Member—Nominees must be at least 10 years removed from their final year of service as a BCISD Board of Trustees member and have demonstrated dedicated service to the district.

Distinguished Former Employee—Nominees must have retired at least 10 years ago and provided exceptional service during their time with the district.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.