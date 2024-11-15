Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 8-14, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 8-14, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Francisco Banda-Gonzalez, 30, of Del Valle was arrested Nov. 8 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christopher Chad Blair, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: commitment-assault on family/household. Released Nov. 10 on credit for time served.

Tabitha Brewer, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): public intoxication. Released Nov. 10 on $500 bond.

Klena Claudene Fletcher, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: commitment-endangering a child. Released Nov. 10 on credit for time served.

Stephanie Renee Haas, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child.

Dominique Rea Hernandez, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): injury to a child/serious bodily injury.

Dwight Jones, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: failure to register as a sex offender. Released Nov. 13 to an outside agency.

Christopher Aron Martin, 38, was arrested Nov. 8 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a building, theft of property.

Natalie Zynette Miller, 49 of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-organized retail theft.

Edi Edgar Ornelas, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arested Nov. 9 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released Nov. 10 on $1,000 in bonds.

Jannica Alexis Castelan, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Juan Dominguez-Bernal, 33, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Heather Marie Greene, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of bond/protective order. Released Nov. 14 on $51,000 in bonds.

Dylan Gage Malm, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: criminal mischief. Released Nov. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Colby Ryan Middleton, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: continuous violence against the family. Released Nov. 12 on $12,500 bond.

Aaron Lawrence Navarro, 41, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 11 on $2,000 in bonds.

Nicole Michaela Schlosser, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by DPS: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $8,000 bond.

Sara Nicole Webb-Mauro, 27, of Fort Cavazos was arrested Nov. 10 by DPS: interfering with public duties, no driver’s license, operating a vehicle with an expired license plate. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Geena Rae Arellano, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Juan Dominguez-Bernal, 33, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Lugo, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO: bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Mariana Lorraine Martinez, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 13 on $1,500 bond.

Alex Javier Muro, 29, of San Angelo was arrested Nov. 11 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid.

Gregory Jay Scott, 68, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 12 on $15,000 bond.

Orlando Daniel Flores, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 12 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 13 on $5,000 bond.

Barton Wayne Harmon, 61, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Nov. 14 on personal recognizance.

Nolvin Henrique Martinez, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Nolvin Henrique Martinez, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12 by ICE: detainer.

Bryan Lee Lynn, 61, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by BPD: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released Nov. 13 on $20,000 in bonds.

Sean Michael Millican, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Allan Gene Polasek, 29, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 13 on $2,000 bond.

Johnathan Seth Sperry, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: no seat belt, failure to appear, capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco. Released Nov. 13 on $500 in bonds.

Scott Kevin Stockdale III, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 13 on $500 bond.

Joshua Ryan Terry, 32, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 12 by BPD: no driver’s license (3 counts), unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of a firearm.

Matthew Carlyle White, 43, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Jett Everett Eason, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Almir Redzematovic, 50, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 13 by BPD: contempt of court. Released Nov. 14 on $1,000 bond.

Joe Reyes Jr., 30, of Fort Worth was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, U.S. Marshal Service detainer.

Eduardo Romero Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 13 on $7,500 bond.

Jeremiah Raul Walker, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 14 on $25,000 bond.

Jannica Alexis Castelan, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: motion to revoke-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

David Ira Diamond, 41, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Shanece Hall, 36, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: forgery of a financial instrument.

Casey Bernard Read, 47, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: probation violation-possession of a controlled substance.

Franklin Eugene Reed, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-violation of bond/protectiver order.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $20,500 in bonds.

