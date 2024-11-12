Festive Mardi Gras-themed gala supports BCISD foundation

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tickets for the BCISD Education Foundation’s Masquerade Gala go on sale Thursday, Nov 14. The Mardi Gras-themed event in February will raise money for programs and activities that fall outside of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s typical budget.

The evening’s highlights include hors d’oeuvres from BCISD culinary students, dinner from The Real New Orleans Style Restaurant in Marble Falls, entertainment by local performers, a live auction, and a keynote address from BCISD Superintendent Dr. Aaron Peña.

The event is Feb. 8 from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at Wagon Springs Ranch, 2424 CR 200. Purchase tickets online.

“This is our first-ever gala, and we’re looking forward to hosting it in February at Wagon Springs,” said foundation President Damon Beierle. “It’s a masquerade theme, so we’re all gonna dress up a little bit, and we’re gonna have fun raising some money for the (education) foundation”

Proceeds will help the newly formed BCISD Education Foundation provide grants to teachers to implement creative educational programs in the classroom.

The Masquerade Gala coincides with the foundation’s current donation campaign, which ends Dec. 31. Donors giving $500 or more will be recognized at the event.

“This event, combined with our annual campaign, will help us generate the funds we need,” Beierle said.

