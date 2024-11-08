Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 1-7, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 1-7, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jared Lee Fehr, 23, of Llano was arrested Nov. 1 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-assault on a peace officer/judge. Released Nov. 3 on credit for time served.

Martin Ismael Garcia, 23, of Waco was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: warrant-failure to comply with registration requirements. Released Nov. 3 on $25,000 bond.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia, 22, of Leander was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Kirk Daniel Hullum, 40, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation.

Clive Robert Jackson, 73, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury. Released Nov. 2 on $2,500 bond.

Baylor Kole Jordan, 28, of Llano was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: commitment-escape while arrested/confined. Released Nov. 3 on credit for time served.

Jesus Jose Lacer, 43, of Austin was arrested Nov. 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community facility, driving while license is invalid.

Dustin Lee Meyer, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 1 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 2 on personal recognizance.

Gerardo Ordonez-Garcia, 18, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD: no driver’s license. Released Nov. 2 on personal recognizance.

Kyle Reavis, 41, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 3 on $17,000 in bonds.

Jesus Jose Lacer, 43, of Austin was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Kyle Lynn Montgomery, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Timothy John Perkins, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 2 by MFPD: fleeing a police officer. Released Nov. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Layne Vasek, 21, of LaGrange was arrested Nov. 2 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor (5 counts). Released Nov. 3 on $10,000 in bonds.

Christopher Kyle Ward Jr., 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 5 on personal recognizance.

Dylon Douglass Anderson, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Victoria Waunita Anderson, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, assault. Released Nov. 6 on $5,500 in bonds.

Dalton Carter Brown, 21, of Alvin was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal mischief, bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tristen James Cook, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 5 on $3,000 bond.

Kevin Wayne Hoskins, 46, of Malkoff was arested Nov. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Trisha Anne Lincoln, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Nov. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Spencer Dale Myers, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: harassment. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Christopher Waide Royal, 50, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 4 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Taylor Wayne Wimberly, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, violation of bond/protective order, expired driver’s license, failure to appear. Released Nov. 6 on $81,500 in bonds.

Brian David Bennett, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 5 on $10,000 in bonds.

Jose Duarte-Alvarez, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released Nov. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Israel Garcia, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5 by GSPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released Nov. 7 after laying out a fine.

Jessica Garcia Garza, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-cruelty to non-livestock animals (16 counts).

Howard Wayne Lindsey, 25, of Burnet was arrsted Nov. 5 by BCSO: reckless driving. Released Nov. 6 on $1,500 bond.

Jeremiah Lee Ramirez, 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Sem Rojas-Salinas, 35, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 5 by BPD: failure to appear. Released same day after paying a fine.

Jamil Rashid Williams, 22, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 5 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Brittany Ann Ashlock, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief. Released Nov. 7 on $10,000 in bonds.

Samual Marshall Lowe, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 7 on $1,500 bond.

Alexandro Medina, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: judgment-intoxication manslaughter.

Chase Sterling Noble, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: reckless driving.

Christopher Royal, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: SRA-sexual assault (2 counts).

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 6 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD).

Joshua Daniel Albritton, 29, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 7 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Dominique Hernandez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7 by HBPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Raquel Lee Jackson, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: tampering with government record/license/seal-defraud.

Michelle Denise Morris, 44, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Robert Albert Negrete, 65, of Leander was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Larry Dale Vassar, 51, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: public intoxication.

