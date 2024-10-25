Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 18-24, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 18-24, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 18 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-violation of bond/protective order. Released Oct. 20 with credit for time served.

Elide Garcia, 25, of Austin was arrested Oct. 18 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): no driver’s license when unlicensed. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jessica Ileen Gephart, 31, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): pedestrian enterting path of vehicle, failure to appear, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 22 on personal recognizance.

Jon Curtis Jackson, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 20 with credit for time served.

Ashley Akilah Aldarraji, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of property, bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Robert Lynn Clay, 65, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO: assault. Released Oct. 21 on $500 bond.

David Bruce Harmon Jr., 33, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 19 by BTPD: expired motor vehicle registration. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 20 on $15,500 in bonds.

John Thomas Penny, 39, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Cary Zarbaugh, 53, of Wimberley was arrested Oct. 19 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 20 on $1,500 bond.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 38, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register.

Brenda Ashley Canales, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BPD: capias pro fine-assault/physical contact/threat, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released same day after paying a fine.

Santiago Cervantez, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Oct. 22 on $15,000 bond.

Angelica Maria Ramirez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Oct. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Gabriel Anthony Rodriguez, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD: injury to child/elderly/disabled person. Released Oct. 22 on $15,000 bond.

Justin Marcus Wharton, 43, of Wimberley was arrested Oct. 20 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Victor Lamont Williams, 50, of Austin was arrested Oct. 20 by BTPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated, unlawful installation of a tracking device. Released Oct. 23 on $10,000 in bonds.

Kimberly Lynn Benson, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 22 on $5,000 bond.

Joaquin Vicente Ramirez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated, parole violation.

Robert Harry Smith Jr., 53, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: child support. Released Oct. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Diosbel Frometa Delgado, 36, of Austin was arrested Oct. 22 by GSPD: theft of property, expired license plate. Released Oct. 24 on $2,000 in bonds.

Michael Joseph Denson, 46, of Florence was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael John Asfeld, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 24 on $1,500 bond.

Don Allan Gautier, 65, of Belton was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth Kade Schooler, 21, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 23 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Christopher Ryan Seets, 38, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO: insufficent bond-driving while intoxicated.

Adelmo Jesus Torres, 35, of Taylor was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO: disorderly conduct (2 counts), driving while license is invalid.

Christie Grey Bailey, 51, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Cordney Latroy Black, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: theft of property, expired license plate/registration. Released same day on $5,500 in bonds.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-criminal trespass, insufficient bond-possession of a dangerous drug.

Tina Marie Garza, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-deadly conduct.

Colby Wayne Gonzales, 28, of Llano was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,000 bond.

Kristina Layland Hawkins, 46, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carl Thomas Loudermilk Jr., 31, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Cory Aaron Payne, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Christian Adam Valdez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: surety surrender-accident involving damage to a vehicle, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

