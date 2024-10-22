This week’s Highland Lakes events
Here’s what’s happening the week of Oct. 21 across the Highland Lakes. For more, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details.
- Living History in the 1884 Historic Burnet Jailhouse, presented by the Burnet Homeschool Group, is Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free.
- Fall Fest in Marble Falls is Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-27, at Johnson Park.
- Coastal Conservation Association-Texas banquet is Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls.
- Boo-tiques and Brews is Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5-8 p.m. on the courthouse square in Burnet.
- Marble Fall ISD’s Hispanic Heritage Fiesta is Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Marble Falls High School.
- Marble Falls Fire Rescue hosts Pinktoberfest on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Harmony Park in downtown Marble Falls.
- Fashion Show benefiting Open Door Recovery House is Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Horseshoe Bay.
- Marble Falls Area Ag Club Fish Fry fundraiser is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls.
- Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser dinner for Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-9 p.m. at YMCA Galloway-Hammond in Burnet.
- Spicewood Community Center Hobo Stew & Cake Walk fundraiser is Saturday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m.
