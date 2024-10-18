Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 11-17, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 11-17, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Helen Teahdee Dweh, 35, of Fort Worth was arrested Oct. 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, city ordinance violation.

Kenneth Edward Gonzales, 61, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to comply with sex offender’s registry.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 11 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 12 on credit for time served.

Baylor Kole Jordan, 28, of Llano was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: commitment-escape while arrested/confined. Released Oct. 13 on credit for time served.

Thomas King Kelly Jr., 27, of Arlington was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Christina Maria Lopez, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass. Released Oct. 12 on $3,000 bond.

Francisco Victoriano-Ramirez, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Francisco Victoriano-Ramirez, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Oct. 15 to ICE.

Sharon White, 43, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-failure to identify as a fugitive.

Kirk Daniel Hullum, 40, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation. Released Oct. 13 on credit for time served.

James Robert Allen III, 40, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle Renee Cromeans, 37, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Aimee Elizabeth Webb, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 13 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

David Jordan Denham, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 14 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Oct. 16 on personal recognizance.

James Warren Martin, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Danny Mitchell, 39, of Yucaipa, California, was arrested Oct. 14 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 17 on $25,000 bond.

Maria Francisca Gonzales, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD: capias pro fine-violation of city park hours, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 17 on $1,000 in bonds.

Richard Herrera, 52, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Marcus Darnelle Perez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Chandler Keith Rodgers, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts).

Alfonso Rodriguez, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 15 by GSPD: theft of property. Released Oct. 16 on $10,000 bond.

Emery Nicole Skinner, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 16 on $500 bond.

Travis Ryan Smith, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Garret Brent Frost, 46, of Redmond, Washington, was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, terroristic threat of family/household member.

James Otis Kennedy, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 16 by GSPD: assault on a family/household member. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Tammy Ray LeBlanc, 51, of Manor was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Andrea Kathleen Markham, 39, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: parole violation, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 16 by GSPD: parole violation.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Chandler Keith Rodgers, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Robert Young Schoff Jr., 58, of Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Amara Linda Tillery, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by GSPD: parole violation, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Donatta May Yoho, 41, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: duty on striking unattended vehicle. Released Oct. 17 on $2,500 bond.

Mirando Sue Frikart, 24, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence.

Joaquine Ashley Garcia, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tyler Rian Hart, 29, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by BPD: evading arrest/detention, public intoxication.

Samuel Gene Hill III, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: SRA-stalking.

Brandon Lee Vanatta, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: obstruction/retaliation. Released same day on $20,000 in bonds.

