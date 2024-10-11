Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 4-10, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 4-10, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ashley Nicole Alexander, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, no driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired registration, unsafe speed. Released Oct. 8 on personal recognizance.

Jorge Espinoza-Rodriguez, 52, was arrested Oct. 4 by the Burnet County Jail (BCJ): Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Released Oct. 6 to ICE.

Jeffrey Brian Garison, 58, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 4 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): capias pro fine-failure to appear-speeding, failure to appear. Released Oct. 5 on $1,000 bond.

Charles Paul Jackson III, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 7 after laying out a fine.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: insufficient bond-robbery.

Patrina Lashae Richardson, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released Oct. 8 to an outside agency.

Chad Keith Rodgers, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 5 on $100,000 bond.

Aidan Allen Whitley-LaChance, 17, of Leander was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: online solicitation of a minor under 14.

Tina Doraine Amburgey, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BPD: aggravated sexual assault of a child. Released Oct. 6 on $50,000 bond.

Bobby Lee Bingle, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 5 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jesus Jose Lacer, 42, of Austin was arrested Oct. 5 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Relased Oct. 6 on $1,500 bond.

Estephanie Uribe, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jennifer Kelly Williams, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive.

William Darrel Martin, 44, of Leander was arrested Oct. 6 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 7 on $1,500 bond.

Bryan William Munns, 45, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 7 on $10,000 bond.

Nery Hernandez Ramirez, 30, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 6 by CSPD: accident involving serious bodily injury. Released Oct. 7 on $25,000 bond.

Levi Winston Webb, 25, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Jose Humberto Zamora, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 7 on $5,000 bond.

Daniel Clinton Blount, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: commitment-possessiono of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 9 on credit for time served.

Justin Elonn Brown, 32, of Fort Worth was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: sexual assault. Released Oct. 8 on $25,000 bond.

Parker Kordale Burton, 28, of Florence was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-burglary of a habitation, bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order. Released Oct. 10 on $140,000 in bonds.

Jeremy Michael Byrd, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: burglary of vehicles. Released Oct. 8 on $10,000 bond.

Cara Breann Edwards, 39, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 7 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Oct. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jacob Wayne Tarver, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): deadly conduct-discharge firearm, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, false report inducing an emergency response. Released Oct. 8 on $90,000 in bonds.

Christian Adam Valdez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: SRA-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Martin Espinoza Aguado, 49, of Jarrell was arrested Oct. 8 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 9 on $1,500 bond.

Dylon Douglass Anderson, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 8 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Arthur Odell Hopkins, 44, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: expired motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to show financial responsibility.

Richard Adam Kelley, 45, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 8 by LCSO: detainer. Released Oct. 10 to an outside agency.

Amanda Nicole Preece, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: expired driver’s license, expired license registration. Released Oct. 9 on $1,500 in bonds.

Ronald Mason Reynolds, 27, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: continuous violence against family. Released same day on bond.

Jared Todd Smith, 45, of Weatherford was arrested Oct. 8 by LCSO: detainer.

Dana Michelle Vilchis, 62, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Jose Manuel Carrizales, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear, expired registration, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Tina Marie Garza, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD: criminal mischief.

Katrina Marie Harvey, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Russell Wayne Penny, 38, of Leander was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 10 on $8,000 in bonds.

Kenneth Edward Gonzales, 61, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD: failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.

Michael Evans Inkster, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: unlawful restraint-expose to serious bodily injury.

Andrew James McCormick, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, assault-bodily contact.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Justin Wayne Oestreich, 31, of Llano was arrested Oct. 10 by LCSO: detainer.

Donald Henry Pyle, 73, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 10: assault on a family/household member.

Daniel Harold Sneed, 72, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

