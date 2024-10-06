BCSO investigating reported armed men at Burnet church

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An armed Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy stands guard beside a patrol vehicle in front of Church at The Epicenter in Burnet. Two armed men reportedly approached the church on the morning of Oct. 6 but might have been driven away by church security. The suspects are still at large. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Law enforcement is seeking information on a reported armed incident at a Burnet church on Oct. 6. The investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

According to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office media release issued Sunday afternoon, the incident happened at Church at The Epicenter, 2401 U.S. 281 in Burnet, that morning. An armed volunteer security team member with the church said they “confronted two suspicious males outside the church, one of whom presented a rifle.”

That security team member fired at least three times, reportedly driving away the armed men, the release continued.

“The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is working cooperatively with a number of state and federal agencies on the investigation into this incident,” reads the release.

Multiple agencies secured the church after the incident and a manhunt is underway. The suspects reportedly fled north on U.S. 281.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the BCSO at 512-756-8080.

DailyTrib.com will update this story as more details are made available.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.