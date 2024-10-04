Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alexis Alaniz, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 27 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 28 on $7,500 bond.

Brent Clifton Barnard Jr., 38, of Austin was arrested Sept. 27 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): parole violation.

Bryan Lee Lynn, 61, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-hearing-possession of a controlled substance (2). Released same day on $180,000 in bonds.

Ruben Ortiz, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 29 on credit for time served.

Edward Frank Parker, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance, commitment-resisting arrest/search/transport, commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Jose Antonio Santiago-Ortiz, 30, of Dale was arrested Sept. 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): capias pro fine-failure to appear, CPF-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 2 after laying out a fine.

Keirsten Elizabeth Sappington, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, CPF-speeding (73 mph in a 55-mph zone), CPF-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 28 aftery paying a fine.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Tabathia Latrelle Wright, 37, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-interfering with public duties. Released Oct. 2 with credit for time served.

Lawrence Angelo Dominguez, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Christina Marie Lawson, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of a city ordinance-animal at large, VCO-no proof of animal rabies vaccination, VCO-registration of animal. Released Sept. 29 on $3,250 in bonds.

Olivia Jo Ortiz-Sabol, 30, of Blanco was arrested Sept. 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 30 on $17,000 in bonds.

Joshua Seth Vollette, 32, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Oct. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 33, of Lockhart was arrested Sept. 29 by MFPD: disorderly conduct. Released Oct. 3 on personal recognizance.

Cesar Jorge Leija, 50, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 29 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 30 on $5,000 bond.

Yoselin Fabiola Rivera Irias, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 29 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Trenton Wayne Rodriguez, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Trenton Wayne Rodriguez, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 29 on $7,500 in bonds.

Donald Leavern Walker, 63, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 29 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Kevin Mark Condran, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

William Leroy Haynes, 39, of Del Valle was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO: possession of a dangerous drug. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Chaz Jabar Reed, 43, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Sergio Valente Sanchez, 28, was arrested Sept. 30 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Loralen Ambroze, 60, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Roger Anthony Garcia Jr., 20, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: unlawful restraint (2 counts), assault causing bodily injury (2 counts). Released same day on $6,000 in bonds.

Samuel Gene Hill III, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman.

Kara Kathleen McKeon, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1 by BPD: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,00 bond.

Jenna Lou Ellen McLane, 18, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 1 by BPD: public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 2 on personal recognizance.

Donald Henry Pyle, 73, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Robert Douglas Selby, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Aiden Scott Walden, 17, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Oct. 3 on $4,000 in bonds.

Christopher Kyle Ward Jr., 24, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault by contact-family member. Released Oct. 2 on personal recognizance.

Marshall Willard Brown, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2 by DPS: bond forfeiture-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bond forfeiture-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Enrique Roa Flores, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 2 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Colby Wayne Gonzales, 28, of Llano was arrested Oct. 2 by DPS: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Josue Gonzales, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2 by GSPD: failure to appear, expired registration, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Oct. 3 on $1,500 in bonds.

Stephanie Renee Haas, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Dawn Michelle Moore, 59, of Jarrell was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Arnold Villarreal, 57, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Kahn-Eric Lewis, 52, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: failure to appear, expired registration. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Ryne Alexander Sturdivant, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joshua Alexander Wallace, 32, of Henderson was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, sex offender’s duty to register, possession of a controlled substance.

