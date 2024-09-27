Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 20-26, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 20-26, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bryant James Brand, 34, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 20 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-criminal trespass, parole violation.

Jesus Guadalupe Chavez-Trejo, 18, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, criminal mischief. Released Sept. 21 on $16,500 in bonds.

Jared Donovan, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 20 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): capias pro fine-city ordinance violation (2), capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failur to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear (2). Released Sept. 21 after paying a fine.

Violet May Drews, 19, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 20 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 21 on $5,000 bond.

Joseph Bryant Gebhard, 25, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Henry Lance Hattley, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Larry Leland Reynolds, 61, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated, expired registration.

Kyle Leigh Ricketson, 36, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft from a person, bond revocation-theft of property.

Ryan Matthew Stroh, 54, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 21 on personal recognizance.

Ambur Sharie Wheatley, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

William James Bourland, 44, of Burnet as arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ivan Carreon, 20, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD: expired motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility (3), expired registration (2). Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Darrin Dean Holder, 63, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 26 with credit for time served.

Christian Reed Ondrusek, 34, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 21 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Robert Michael Taylor Jr., 51, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Alberto Lugo Torres, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Jeremy Ahrens, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Sept. 23 on personal recognizance.

Ethan Lane Blair, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault-family violence. Released Sept. 23 on $500 bond.

Parker Kordale Burton, 28, of Florence was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation intending other felony, violation of a bond/protective order.

Cody Alan Clark, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 by BPD: speeding, possession of marijuana.

Jeff Louis Harper, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 22 by CSPD: public intoxication. Released Sept. 23 on $500 bond.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 22 by MFPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 23 on $7,500 bond.

Yaretza Ziayla Pizarro, 29, of Stratford, Connecticut, was arrested Sept. 22 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance (2).

Alberto Lugo Torres, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 22 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Larry Walker Townes, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance (2), possession of a dangerous drug. Released Sept. 24 on $32,500 in bonds.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-criminal trespass, insufficient bond-possession of a dangerous drug, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 24 on $14,000 in bonds.

Helen Teahdee Dweh, 35, of Fort Worth was arrested Sept. 23 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

Crysta Lynn Jordan, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): fraud-claiming a lottery prize, theft of property.

Jennifer Marie Martinez, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Christian Diaz Rodriguez, 27, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 23 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Piper Jolie Sharpe, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: commmitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Tashina Uplinger, 36, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child, endangering a child.

Ian Taylor Whitehead, 30, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana, assault on EMS personnel providing a service, capias pro fine-failure to yield the right-of-way, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-disorderly conduct.

James Dean Holbrook, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 24 by GPSD: driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 25 on $1,500 bond.

Donald Ray Holcombe, 29, of Stigler, Oklahoma, was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse, theft of property, motion to revoke-probation violation-false report.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: failure to appear-adjudication-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-adjudication-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility, failure to appear-adjudication-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, bond revocation-possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical.

Spencer Dale Myers, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: speeding (25 mph or more above limit), failure to show proof of financial responsibility, expired motor vehicle registration, theft of property. Released Sept. 25 on $25,000 bond.

Samuel Austin Nix, 43, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 25 on $10,000 bond.

Summer Leann Olson, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: surety surrender-money laundering ($2,500 to $30,000).

Chance Wayne Tendick, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a dangerous drug, theft of property. Released same day on $5,500 in bonds.

Kevin Albert Cortez, 39, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 25 by BTPD: terroristic threat of family/household member, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear. Released Sept. 26 on $5,000 bond.

Seth Parker Dunivan, 23, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 26 on $2,500 bond.

Katrina Marie Harvey, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Randy James McAnally, 45, of Austin was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-theft of property. Released same day on $105,000 in bonds.

Kevin Dwane Avery Rhymes, 48, of Austin was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Martin Rivera-Garcia, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 25 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 26 on $1,500 bond.

Osvaldo Soto-Abraira, 27, of Austin was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: motion to revoke-violation of motor fuel tax requirement.

Delena S. Buvens, 57, of Austin was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Bobby Lee Collins, 53, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Timothy Coltman-Cormier, 24, of Austin was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid.

Aaron Paul Covarrubias, 36, of Houston was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 26 on $10,000 bond.

Samuel Gene Hill III, 45, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BPD: parole violation.

Amanda Christine Meyer, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, expired registration.

