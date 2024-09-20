MFISD officer injured in accidental gun discharge on campus

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Marble Falls school resource officer was injured on school property Sept. 20 when his firearm accidentally discharged while “seated inside the holster.” The incident happened at around 5:55 p.m. Friday near the visitor parking area on the Marble Falls High School campus, according to an MFISD media release.

The officer was shot in the leg and transported via helicopter to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, the release continued.

Visitor parking was disrupted for short period, but the area reopened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff of the Marble Falls football team’s homecoming game.

DailyTrib.com will have more details on this story as they are released.

