Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 13-19, 2024

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 13-19, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lee Michael Carter, 52, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, surety surrender-criminal trespass.

Anthony Lee Collins, 57, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 13 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): disorderly conduct. Released Sept. 14 on personal recognizance.

Jose Louis Cortez Jr., 50, of Breckenridge was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 15 with credit for time served.

Carter Glenn Johnson, 20, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-money laundering ($30,000 to $150,000).

Richard Lee Rose II, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, expired driver’s license.

George Patrick Bronner Thompson, 30, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

Jobanny Espionza de Gomez, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): interfering with an emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 15 on $5,000 in bonds.

Jonathan Michael Friedlander, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Bary Gutierrez-Martinez, 44, of Austin was arrested Sept. 14 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): indecent exposure, driving while intoxicated.

Bary Gutierrez-Martinez, 44, of Austin was arrested Sept. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Brett Elliott Hardin, 46, of Austin was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 15 on $36,500 in bonds.

Keli Savage, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: forgery of a financial instrument. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Erich Rudolph Specht, 66, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 15 on $25,000 bond.

Tristin Newt Tacker, 19, of Sealy was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 15 on $2,500 bond.

Cody Heath Bradshaw, 42, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee Michael Carter, 52, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 15 by the Burnet Police Department: failure to show proof of financial responsibility.

Jackie Smith Jones, 55, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Susan Garcia Aguilera, 45, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 16 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant.

Kendall Barba, 37, was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (3 counts), theft of property.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16 by BPD: SRA-robbery. Released Sept. 18 $25,000 bond.

Thomas Elijah McDonald, 32, of Corsicana was arrested Sept. 16 by BPD: use of sidewalk. Released Sept. 17 on personal recognizance.

Heather Nicole Walker, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Harley Rebecca Watkins, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 17 on $2,500 bond.

Carrie Lashay Hooper, 38, of Llano was arrested Sept. 17 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Clinton Ward House, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Jesse Jared Lawrence James, 27, of Llano was arrested Sept. 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Alice Marie Lerma, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17 by GSPD: failure to appear-illegal dumping (5-500 pounds).

John Marco McFall, 42, of Mason was arrested Sept. 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Jesus Guadalupe Montalvo, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Laura Denise Moore, 50, of Llano was arrested Sept. 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 39, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: criminal trespass, bond revocation-criminal mischief, bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Carrie Lashay Hooper, 38, of Llano was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Jerry Dean Perkins, 54, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Micah Ingram Saenz, 42, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 18 by DPS: failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration. Released Sept. 19 on $1,000 in bonds.

Cameron Reshaud Session, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jose Tomas Vazquez, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 18 by GSPD: failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Tabathia Latrelle Wright, 37, of Sept. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault of a peace officer, bail jumping/failure to appear, criminal mischief.

Alfred Brown Gonzales, 50, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 19 by MFPD: expired registration.

Jackie Smith Jones, 46, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: SRA-attempt to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Christian Reed Ondrusek, 34, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 19 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Maureen Elizabeth Patterson, 34, of Midland was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Kyle Leigh Ricketson, 36, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: continuous violence against the family, assault by threat-family violence.

Angel Joe Romero, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

