Delaware Springs Golf Course raises rates

Delaware Springs Golf Course, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd. off of U.S. 281 in Burnet. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Golfers playing the city of Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Course will pay higher fees starting Oct. 1. The City Council unanimously approved amending the rates ordinance on Sept. 10 to keep the course financially stable while maintaining competitive pricing.

Changes include increased weekend and holiday green fees, annual dues, and certain services.

The new rates are:

Weekend (Friday-Sunday) and holiday green fees—$47 (up from $44) for 18 holes and $27 (up from $30) for nine holes. Twilight green fees are now $28 (up from $25) for Friday-Sunday play.

Annual dues—Single-player dues are now $1,191 per year, up 10 percent from $1,083, a difference of $108. Spouse dues are $595.50 (half the single-player rate). Junior player dues are $398 a year, up from $362. A non-commitment monthly payment option is available for $137 a month for singles.

Range ball prices—The standard rate is now $7.39, up 14 percent from $6.46. The junior rate rose to $3.69, up 33 percent from $2.77.

Other adjustments include a 10 percent increase in the trail fee, cart storage, and cart rental charges. A second trail fee, cart storage, and cart rental charge is half the single rate for each.

The annual trail fee for singles rose from $572.40 to $636; a single stall for cart storage increased from $504 to $560; and a single cart rental changed from $960.30 to $1,067

The golf course rates ordinance also gives the city of Burnet the authority to implement necessary operational adjustments.

To learn more about the change in golf course rates, visit the city of Burnet website.

