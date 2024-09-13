Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 6-12, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 6-12, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Justin Andrade, 38, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 6 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-smuggling of persons.

Jose Miguel Hernandez, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: surety surrender-money laundering.

Dalton James Phillips, 29, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jamauri Kyjuan Truevillian, 21, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Brandon Tyler Bullard, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 7 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to appear, expired registration. Released Sept. 8 on $500 in bonds.

Scott Edwin Chase, 56, of Austin was arrested Sept. 7 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Vernon Dewayne Dyer, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 7 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 8 on $500 in bonds.

Jacob Len Fine, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 7 by MFPD: unlawful installation of a tracking device. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Rocky David Gwin, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 7 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Sept. 9 on $500 bond.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 7 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault. Released Sept. 12 on personal recognizance.

Adelmo Jesus Torres, 35, of Taylor was arrested Sept. 7 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Pablo Aguilar-Deleon, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by GSPD: public intoxication, probation violation-breaking and entering, probation violation-failure to appear.

Pablo Aguilar-Deleon, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by ICE: detainer.

Christopher Wayne Brannum, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 8 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 9 on $1,500 bond.

Rowdy Lee Shafer Regnold, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear, capias pro fine-speeding (70 mph in a 55-mph zone). Released Sept. 12 after laying out a fine.

Jason Patrick Smith, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Beatrice Solis Villarreal, 59, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Blake Mitchell Weldon-Paul, 19, of Grenada, California, was arrested Sept. 8 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Salma Bennour, 39, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 9 on $12,500 in bonds.

Ryan Dale Dunn, 38, of Amos, Iowa, was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug, theft.

Isai Gonzales, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 10 on $3,000 bond.

Tyler Wayne Leck, 27, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-inhalant/paraphernalia use/possession.

Matthew Cotton Mitchell, 47, of Jarrell was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-unlawfully carrying a weapon, insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid, driving while license is invalid.

Sonny George Ortiz, 48, of Llano was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid, insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention. Released same day on $8,000 in bonds.

Savannah Lynn Wisdom, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by MFPD: failure to identify as a fugitive, theft of property, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Felipe Eugene Zinser, 36, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Reece Hunter Hogan, 30, of Kyle was arrested Sept. 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 11 on $5,000 bond.

Austin Jade Mays, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Matthew Montez, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: harassment of a public servant.

Guadalupe Pompa-Rodriguez, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Kyle Leigh Ricketson, 36, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 10 by BPD: theft of property, burglary of a building. Released Sept. 12 on $35,000 in bonds.

Chrystyna Angelica Burt, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Ernest Alfred Dufour Jr., 46, of Hutto was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO: theft of property, parole violation.

Nathan Shane Perdue, 32, of San Marcos was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Guadalupe Pompa-Rodriguez, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer.

Evan Walker Sparks, 23, of San Marcos was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 12 on $5,000 bond.

Becky Denise Mears, 67, of Kempner was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Joshua William Mitchell, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 12 by DPS: driving while intoxicated.

Joe Arthur Ramon, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Joe Louis Rodriguez, 52, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 12 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated.

Kaleb Scott Schweitzer, 28, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jessica Lynn Silguero, 31, of Austin was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence.

Jamauri Kyjuan Truevillian, 21, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: bond increase-accident involving damage to a vehicle.

