‘Jekyll & Hyde’ tickets on sale Sept. 16

The Hill Country Community Theatre opens its 39th season on Sept. 27 with the spine-tingling musical “Jekyll & Hyde.” It runs weekends through Oct. 13 at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets to the general public go on sale Monday, Sept. 16.

This powerful exploration of good and evil is directed by HCCT Artistic Director Daniel Melton with musical direction by Catherine Rose.

The dynamic cast is led by Pierre Minjauw in the dual roles of Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde. Performing alongside him are Randi Minjauw as Emma Carew, Cody Petty as John Utterson, Heidi Melton as Lucy Harris, Doug Hart as Sir Danvers Carew, Seth Smith as Simon Stride, Daniel Melton as the Bishop of Basingstoke, Clarence Goins as General Lord Glossop, Christy Brown as Lady Beaconsfield, Rick Day as Lord Savage, Holli Jones as Nellie, Larry Grasmick as Sir Archibald Proops, and Javier Sorola as Spider along with ensemble members Gabriele Grasmick, Teresa Etheridge, Grace Carpenter, Lili Carpenter, Emele Barry, and Vivian Melton.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youths plus fees and may be purchased on the HCCT website or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The musical is rated PG-13.

editor@thepicayune.com

