Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2024

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth Wayne Alcorn, 67, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 30 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Rafa Alpizar-Hernandez, 27, of Del Valle was arrested Aug. 30 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 31 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Ryan Cravens, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 30 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 31 on $1,500 bond.

Kathryn Nioma Gomez, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 3 to an outside agency.

Chelsea Lee Grazioli, 31, of Austin was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Gayland Brent Gumbert, 53, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 31 on $1,500 bond.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 53, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Sept. 1 on credit for time served.

Michael Dean McCray, 28, of Leander was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Donald Henry Pyle, 73, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Henry Joseph Reyes, 39, was arrested Aug. 30 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Angel Jose Romero, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: capias pro fine-public intoxication, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Jennifer Lynne Simon, 49, of Austin was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts). Released Aug. 31 on $20,000 in bonds.

Hunter Stephen Tippett, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Donovan William Coutee, 37, of Austin was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Sept. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Mark Gene Duncan, 68, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Tabitha Lynn Nowels, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron Reshaud Session, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Rae Severson, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 31 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

David M. Denison, 75, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD: assault on hospital personnel on hospital property. Released Sept. 5 on personal recognizance.

Mark Gene Duncan, 58, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence. Released Sept. 3 on $26,500 in bonds.

Donald Garry Jackson, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD: consumption of an alcoholic beverage on premises licensed for off-premises consumption, failure to identify. Released Sept. 5 on personal recognizance.

Christine Perez, 54, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Jeremiah Alan James, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 2 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, expired license plates/registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sonny George Ortiz, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 2 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license. Released Sept. 3 on $3,000 in bonds.

Phoenix Thayer-Stalbird, 22, of Canyon Lake was arrested Sept. 3 by BPD: capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear. Released same day after paying a fine.

Dominick William Ziesemer, 29, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Sept. 4 on $10,000 bond.

Michael Wayne Biddy, 22, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-possession of alcohol by a minor, capias pro fine-consumption of alcohol by a minor, capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco. Released Sept. 5 on $2,500 bond.

Anthony James Cooper, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 5 on $1,000 bond.

Isaac Garcia, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 4 by BPD: driving whilel icense is invalid, expired registration, expired driver’s license.

Stephanie Renee Haas, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Victoria Nicole Thompson, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 5 on $15,000 bond.

Jessica Anastasia Burnie, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 5 by BPD: accident involving damage to a vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released same day on $2,500 in bonds.

Stefan Edward Escandon, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 5 on $1,000 bond.

Jose Miguel Hernandez, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Emanda Marie Offerrall, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 38, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Natasha Monsera Villalobos, 23, of Fort Worth was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance.

