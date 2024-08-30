Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 23-29, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 23-29, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ben Almaguer, 56, was arrested Aug. 23 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Joseph Marvel Aplon IV, 21, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Lelon Ray Brooks, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, parole violation.

Kurt Ray Kasper, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 25 on credit for time served.

Lance Herod Lindsey, 47, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 23 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 25 on $5,000 bond.

Garrett Hastings Simms, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 25 on credit for time served.

Kenneth Wayne Alcorn, 67, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Shannon Rene Bishop, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by BPD: failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without a license plate, driving while license is invalid, NISI-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 29 to an outside agency.

John Patrick Goad, 51, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested Aug. 24 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): money laundering.

Eduardo Alonzo Uribe, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 24 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Argenis Valverde-Melgar, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Argenis Valverde-Melgar, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Becky F. Cochran, 57, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: failure to signal a lane change/turn, violation of a promise to appear, capias pro fine-speeding (76 mph in a 65-mph zone), possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 28 on $16,000 in bonds.

James Derrick Gonzales, 26, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 25 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): speeding (15 mph over limit), expired registration, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 26 on $1,000 in bonds.

Anabella Figueroa Jenkins, 39, was arrested Aug. 25 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jaime Lopez Romero, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 25 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jaime Lopez Romero, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Carlos Amador Rodriguez, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26 by GSPD: no driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Nicholas Terrell Brooks, 26, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Jessica Robin Campbell, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26 by GSPD: assault. Released Aug. 28 on personal recognizance.

Ashton Saiz Duran, 17, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Keaton Dowe Hahn, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 26 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 27 on personal recognizance.

George Ricardo Mosqueda, 37, of Kerrville was arrested Aug. 26 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 27 on personal recognizance.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: money laundering.

Joaquin Vicente Ramirez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

George Olumiji Smith Jr., 26, of Houston was arrested Aug. 26 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license. Released Aug. 28 after paying a fine.

Carlos Yahir Soto-Campa, 20, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Logan Alexander Davis, 47, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a family/household member.

Brian Scott Guenst Jr., 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no class M license. Released Aug. 29 on $1,500 bond.

Preston An Harlow, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Aaron Dean Inman, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: hindering apprehension/prosecution, bond revocation-terroristic threat causing fear, bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Raquel Lee Jackson, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: tampering with a government record/seal-defraud, failure to appear-amphetamine traffic-sentence, failure to appear-drug equipment possession-use, failure to appear-failure to appear.

Daus Gareth Nicolas Lowery, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 27 by MFPD: racing on the highway. Released Aug. 28 on personal recognizance.

Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, 20, of Dallas was arrested Aug. 27 by the U.S. Marshal’s Office (USMS): detainer. Released Aug. 29 to an outside agency.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, parole violation.

Denise Angelina Sims, 49, of Leander was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, bond withdrawal-possession of a controlled substance, commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Marco Almazan, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO: attempt to commit-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility. Released Aug. 29 to ICE.

Melissa Monette Meador, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO: judgment-possession of a controlled substance, judgment-abandon/endanger child.

Dwayne O’Brian Meador, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 28 by MFPD: disrupting meeting/procession.

Donald Keith Styers, 45, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO: parole violation.

Scott Alan Williamson, 50, of Bulverde was arrested Aug. 28 by BPD: insufficient bond-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

John Russell Adams II, 43, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 29 by DPS: indecent assault.

Kathryn Nioma Gomez, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

David Arthur Haynes, 42, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO: bench warrant-hold.

Sindy Marie Hernandez, 56, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 29 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, no driver’s license, expired registration.

Johnathen Wayne Maxwell, 41, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 29 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Tracy Peachey, 49, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 29 by DPS: theft of property.

Angel Joe Romero, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated, commitment-terroristic threat causing fear.

Sophia Marie Soza, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 29 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-failure to provide financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

