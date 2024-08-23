Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 16-22, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 16-22, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orlando Chavez-Comunidad, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication.

Olga Katherine Clay, 58, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Klena Claudene Fletcher, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-endangering a child. Released Aug. 18 on credit for time served.

Casey Lynn Guffee, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: theft of property, failure to appear-theft of property.

Joel Hernandez-Hernandez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Arthur Odell Hopkins, 44, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired registration.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: commitment-attempt to commit-tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released Aug. 18 on credit for time served.

Keyvin Rena Buezo-Calderon, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17 by MFPD: disorderly conduct.

Keyvin Rena Buezo-Calderon, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Orlando Chavez-Comunidad, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Olga Katherine Clay, 58, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released same day on $10,500 in bonds.

Constance Marie Crochet, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 22 on credit for time served.

Matthew Alan Guardiola, 22, of Austin was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joel Hernandez-Hernandez, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

William Michael Smith Jr., 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to appear-driving while license is invalid

Jacob Ryan Worral, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by MFPD: failure to identify as a fugitive, criminal trespass. Released Aug. 18 on personal recognizance.

Cebastian Austin Bernabe, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Aug. 19 on $25,000 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18 by DPS: violation of bond/protective order, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order.

Nancy Hinojo, 43, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jose Pablo Medellin, 26, of Pflugerville was arrested Aug. 18 by BPD: prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 20 on $52,000 in bonds.

David James Meyer Jr., 42, of Corpus Christi was arrested Aug. 18 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 19 on $5,000 bond.

Virgilio Vasquez-Chuc, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 18 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated.

Leydi Amador-Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Aug. 19 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Martin Delgado Espinoza, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released Aug. 20 on $2,500 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear. Released same day on $18,500 in bonds.

Keedran Madrid Muncaster, 54, was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Aug. 20 on $10,000 bond.

Kyle Steven Pearce, 43, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Aug. 21 on personal recognizance.

Virgilio Vasquez-Chuc, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 19 by ICE: detainer.

Leydi Amador-Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Aug. 20 by ICE: detainer.

Brandon Joel Brown, 27, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of property.

William Cole Gilmore, 25, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 20 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 21

Victor Barrera Morones, 52, of Austin was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Prado, 47, of San Marcos was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD: possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 22 on $1,500 bond.

Kyle Allen West, 35, was arrested Aug. 20 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 21 on personal recognizance.

Juan Enrique Aldana-Mena, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: sexual assault of a child.

Edward Hershall Alman, 45, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest/detention.

Victor Manuel DeJesus, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 21 by LCSO: detainer.

Larry Joe Draper, 45, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Jimmie Alen Hill, 47, of Llano was arrested Aug. 21 by LCSO: detainer.

Christopher Scott Howard, 62, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Zachery Glen Narlock, 19, of Midland was arrested Aug. 21 by LCSO: detainer.

Courtney Paige Teague, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Aug. 22 on $500 bond.

Michael Forrest Tupper, 22, of Goldthwaite was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Antonio Velasquez, 32, of Fort Worth was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: theft of service. Released Aug. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Juan Enrique Aldana-Mena, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by ICE: detainer.

William Franklin Alexander, 41, of Bertram as arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, deadly conduct-discharging firearm.

Charli Ann Brent, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Blake Edward Lamb, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 22 by MFPD: bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-theft of property.

Charles Edward Sandoval, 36, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ralph Willis IV, 27, of Lockhart was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: criminal mischief, burglary of a habitation, stalking, assault causing bodily injury (3 counts), assault on a family/household member (2 counts).

