Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 9-15, 2024

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 9-15, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

C.J. Anderson, 34, of Austin was arrested Aug. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $10,500 in bonds.

Juan Carlos Blanco, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: civil non-support, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 13 per a judge’s order.

Kelly Patrice Duncan, 34, of Austin was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: criminal negligent homicide. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Ryder James Jolly, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 10 on $20,000 bond.

Samuel Austin Nix, 43, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Miguel Angel Perez, 41, of Austin was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Amanda Elizabeth Satterfield, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 9 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Rocco Bonomo, 19, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Pamela Rhea Harbin, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10 by MFPD: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 15 to an outside agency.

Jesus Alredo Perez, 24, of Bakersfield, California, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 11 on $16,500 in bonds.

Nathan Allen Sweatt, 26, of Crowley was arrested Aug. 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): disorderly conduct-displaying firearm.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 40, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 15 after laying out a fine.

Angelita Briseno, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 11 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Tanya Frances Davis, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: SRA-interference with child custody.

Elizabeth Evatt Osburn, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 11 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired registration, unauthorized glass coating material, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Charles Michael Ramirez, 30, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 11 by BPD: motion to revoke-theft of property. Released Aug. 13 to an outside agency.

Bartlett Heacock Sloane, 32, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 11 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kyle Warren Cossey, 44, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-terroristic threat of a family/household member, possession of marijuana.

Amy Suzette Driscol, 47, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault. Released Aug. 13 on $15,500 in bonds.

Thomas Elijah McDonald, 32, of Corsicana was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: burglary of vehicles.

Julio Cesar Perez, 34, of Austing was arrested Aug. 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Donald Keith Styers, 55, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Julie Dyan Valdez, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property.

Michael Daniels, 61, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Andrea Kathleen Markham, 39, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Justin Ian Mason, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Liam Earl Murray, 17, of Helotes was arrested Aug. 13 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Cassidy Anne Shaffer, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Aiden Cole Wyatt, 20, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 13 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 14 on personal recognizance.

Rachelle Inez Espinoza, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Kenneth Dean Lester, 58, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Emanda Marie Offerrall, 40, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Audra Denise Parks, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 14 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Miguel Angel Perez, 41, of Austin was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Nathan Allen Sweatt, 26, of Crowley was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gabriel Christopher Williams, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: parole violation.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Cotye Nacoal Balsano, 46, of Beaumont was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: failure to identify as a fugitive, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Amber Christine Ell, 34, of Austin was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-posssession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Obed Garcia, 24, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Eric Ryan Graff, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 15 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Arthur Odell Hopkins, 44, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 15 by BTPD: bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 38, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 15 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Cherish Pearl White, 24, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jonathan Robert Wilson, 26, of Pflugerville was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, failure to appear-theft of property, theft of property.

