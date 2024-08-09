Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 2-8, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 2-8, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michele Annette Cody, 49, of Blanco was arrested Aug. 2 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-burglary of a building, failure to appear-credit/debit card abuse.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia, 21, of Leander was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Patrick James Gibson, 36, of Tobyville was arrested Aug. 2 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): SRA-possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew James McCormick, 20, of Llano was arrested Aug. 2 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Aug. 3 on personal recognizance.

Cierra Larae Morrison, 37, was arrested Aug. 2 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Amanda Marie Perez, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 2 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Aug. 3 on $750 in bonds.

Miguel Lopez Perez, 57, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Juan A. Rangel Conejo, 32, of Manor was arrested Aug. 2 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Brandon Russell Shelton, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 4 on credit for time served.

Jeremy Michael Byrd, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 4 on $8,000 in bonds.

Blaine Aubrey-Scott Champlin, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by GSPD: injury to a child/elderly/or disabled person.

Richard Gene Dykes, 40, of Houston was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: parole violation. Released Aug. 8 on personal recognizance.

Franklin Giron-Gonzales, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by GSPD: prohibited substance/item in correctional civic community center, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Franklin Giron-Gonzales, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

William Richard Hanson, 45, was arrested Aug. 3 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 4 on $5,000 bond.

Graham Randall, 33, was arrested Aug. 3 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released Aug. 7 on personal recognizance.

Joel Rodriguez Jr., 25, of Fort Worth was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Natasha Villalobos, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Tyrese Xavier Acosta, 25, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 4 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dennis Jay Bishop, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: motion to revoke bond-assault on a public servant, motion to revoke bond-taking weapon from an officer.

Brandon Joel Brown, 27, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BPD: capias pro fine-speeding (76 mph in a 45-mph zone), capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-open container (driver), capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-running a stop sign, driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 6 on personal recognizance.

Javier Alfonso Duran-Solorio, 27, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on bond.

Roy Matthew Holman, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

James Ashley Hyman-Price, 30, of Austin was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 6 on $1,500 bond..

Serfronia Teressa Peeples, 56, of Austin was arrested Aug. 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 6 on $5,000 bond.

Joe Adrian Alvarado, 29, was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Terry Eugene Barnett, 46, of McQueeny was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Danielle Eschberger, 34, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 5 by BTPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Blake William Hinkle, 23, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-forgery of a financial instrument.

Christopher Edward Payne, 50, of Dublin, Texas, was arrested Aug. 5 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 7 on $1,500 bond.

Aden Paul Sterling Decker, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 6 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): criminal trespass on critical infrastructure. Released Aug. 7 on personal recognizance.

David Arthur Haynes, 42, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 6 by BCSO: assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Ludwin Mendez-Chilel, 31, was arrested Aug. 6 by GSPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Ludwin Mendez-Chilel, 31, was arrested Aug. 6 by ICE: detainer.

Landon Jefferson Roberts, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 6 by LCRA: criminal trespass on critical infrastructure. Released Aug. 7 on personal recognizance.

Brande Deshun Craig, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 7 by MFPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Shawn Anthony Miles, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Trey Hunter Moore, 23, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 7 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jimmy Alberto Orellana, 41, of Katy was arrested Aug. 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Harold Eugene Sites III, 48, of Taylor was arrested Aug. 7 by BCSO: SRA-theft of property.

Jeremy L. Wiesner, 42, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 7 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Michele Annette Cody, 49, of Blanco was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Asa Dwayne Dagley, 56, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Dwight Jones, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Jared Kripas, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: aggravated assault on a date/family/household member.

Justin Ian Mason, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: parole violation.

Becky Denise Mears, 67, of Kempner was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Michel Rieche-Avalos, 47, of Austin was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: engaging in organized criminal activity. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Michael Tracy, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 8 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

