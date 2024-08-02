Burnet County Jail bookings for July 26-Aug. 1, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 26-Aug. 1, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Miguel Angel Ayala, 34, of San Antonio was arrested July 26 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): tampering with electronic monitoring device.

Cameron Michael Entringer, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Oscar Fregoso-Contreras, 26, of San Antonio was arrested July 26 by BCSO: theft. Released July 27 on $500 bond.

Sandra Suzan Mott, 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released July 27 on $1,500 bond.

David Xavier Ortiz, 21, of Kingsland was arrested July 26 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Miguel Angel Perez, 41, of Austin was arrested July 26 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, escape while arrested/confined.

Richard Gene Ray, 59, of Bertram was arrested July 26 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Oscar Rivera-Solis, 46, was arrested July 26 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 29 to ICE.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 26 by BCSO: commitment-violation of bond/protective order. Released July 28 after a weekend commitment.

David Gale Sinks, 56, of Florence was arrested July 26 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Layne Michael Wooten, 19, of Llano was arrested July 26 by BCSO: commitment-theft of a firearm. Released July 28 after a weekend commitment.

Caroll Sue Gullickson, 77, was arrested July 27 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated. Released July 30 on personal recognizance.

Patricia Michelle Maynard, 49, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released July 28 on $2,500 bond.

James Koty Reese, 46, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BCSO: criminal trespass, theft of property. Released July 28 on $4,000 in bonds.

Ricardo Torres, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 27 by BPD: SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released July 29 on $40,000 bond.

Clemente Vega-Mejia, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated.

Jeremiah Raul Walker, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested July 27 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released July 28 on $7,500 bond.

Piper Kendale-Makenzie Collins, 23 of Austin was arrested July 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, speeding (11-15 mph over legal limit). Released July 29 on $10,250 in bonds.

Larry David Courtney Jr., 40, of Burnet was arrested July 28 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Clemente Vega-Mejia, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 28 by ICE: detainer.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 29 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Thomas Hattig, 21, of Spicewood was arrested July 29 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 30 on personal recognizance.

Richard Aaron Lawson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Betty Jo Lowrance, 64, of Eastland was arrested July 29 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Conrad Lane Lowrance, 62, of Eastland was arrested July 29 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Ryan Dean Moore, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29 by MFPD: manslaughter. Released July 30 to LCSO.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 26, of Kingsland was arrested July 29 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29 by BCSO: theft-mail, failure to appear-credit/debit card abuse, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Bryan Marshall Short, 43, of Spicewood was arrested July 29 by BCSO: harassment. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Krystal LeeAnn Strassburg, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested July 29 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released July 30 on $7,500 bond.

Doris Helen Ballard, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 30 by GSPD: possession of marijuana.

Juan Jose Duarte, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 30 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released July 31 on $1,500 bond.

Jerry James Escamilla, 43, of Bertram was arrested July 30 by BCSO: criminal mischief, duty on striking highway fixture/landscape. Released July 31 on $10,000 in bonds.

Chad Allen Farris, 43, of Georgetown was arrested July 30 by BPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released Aug. 1 on $5,000 bond.

Alfonso Saint Gallardo, 53, of Burnet was arrested July 30 by BPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, driving while license is invalid.

Shawn Anthony Miles, 28, of Burnet was arrested July 30 by BPD: bond revocation-burglary of a habitation.

Rodney Patterson Jr., 35, of San Antonio was arrested July 30 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-criminal mischief.

Tyler Rafael Trevino, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested July 30 by MFPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jeremy Mitchell Brackin, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 1 on $30,000 bond.

Bruce Allen Fuqua, 62, of Austin was arrested July 31 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Jennifer Ann Goad, 49, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BPD: no driver’s license.

Kenneth Lynn Jones, 62, of Taylor was arrested July 31 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jared Chase Kripas, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 31 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jennifer Dianne Martinez, 48, of Kingsland was arrested July 31 by DPS: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricardo Pittaluga-Toledo, 36, of Austin was arrested July 31 by BPD: violation of motor fuel tax requirement, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of a petroleum product, theft of property.

Derek Duane Readance, 67, of Bertram was arrested July 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Alexis Walsh, 29, of Austin was arrested July 31 by BCSO: criminal trespass, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released Aug. 1 on personal recognizance.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 30, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 1 by BTPD: evading arrest/detention, failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.

Ryder James Jolly, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 1 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Jared Chase Kripas, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: continuous violence against the family.

Clinton Wayen Meineke, 27, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 1 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Roy Douglas Phillips, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 1 by BPD: expired registration, failure to appear.

Patrina Lashae Richardson, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Maricilla Selvera, 35, of Belton was arrested Aug. 1 by BTPD: assault-forcing an individual to have an abortion.

Justin Brooke Sitz, 22, was arrested Aug. 1 by BPD: probation violation-theft of a firearm.

Jason Todd Williams, 51, was arrested Aug. 1 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving.

