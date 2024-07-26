Burnet County Jail bookings for July 19-25, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 19-25, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wilmer Omar Andino-Cardena, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated.

Cory Don Courtney, 47, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Richard Louis Dykes, 69, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 19 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-arraignment-illegal dumping, illegal dumping (500-1,000 pounds).

Ace Everett Eason, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 19 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-assault on a peace officer/judge. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Cheyanne Mackenzie Gray, 23, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ashley Elizabeth Kingsbury, 21, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jimmy Ray Lerma, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested July 19 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Wayne Moody Jr., 45, of Temple was arrested July 19 by BCSO: SRA-theft of a firearm (2 counts).

Carlos Palacios, 21, of Austin was arrested July 19 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated.

Jerry Dean Perkins, 54, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid, surety surrender-failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Justin Matthew Terry, 42, of Oakalla was arrested July 19 by BCSO: theft of property. Released July 25 on $7,500 bond.

Christian Adam Valdez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 19 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Wilmer Omar Andino-Cardena, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 20 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Jason Ray Bordier, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Allen Burnett, 34, of Leander was arrested July 20 by BCSO: possession of a dangerous drug. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Angel Israel Castro-Herrera, 21, of Hoover Valley was arrested July 20 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released July 21 on $1,500 bond.

Jose DeJesus Cruz-Hernandez, 18, of Dallas was arrested July 20 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of a firearm, minor in consumption. Released July 21 on $8,000 in bonds.

Joshua David Francois, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested July 20 by DPS: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Chamberlain Cyrus Graves, 29, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by MFPD: false drug test/falsification device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 21 on $3,000 in bonds.

Trenton Blake Gumbert, 40, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sarah-Jane Charles Hakes, 40, of Kingsland was arrested July 20 by BCSO: assault on a public servant (2 counts), harassment of a public servant. Released July 22 on personal recognizance.

Bernard Jiles, 31, of Killeen was arrested July 20 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 21 on $500 bond.

Carlos Palacios Godinez, 21, of Austin was arrested July 20 by ICE: detainer.

Jacob Lee Rangel, 34, of Taylor was arrested July 21 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Miguel Troy Reyna, 58, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 20 by GSPD: parole hold.

Oscar Sanchez, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 20 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Carey Michael Schroeder, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released July 21 on $1,000 bond.

Harold Jackie Short, 71, of Spicewood was arrested July 20 by BCSO: unlawful restraint. Released July 21 on $2,500 bond.

Ricardo Torres, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 20 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to signal turn. Released July 21 on $5,500 in bonds.

Johnathan-Andrew Bremmer, 27, of Amarillo was arrested July 21 by BCSO: stalking, violation of bond/protective order.

Miguel Angel Munoz-Villegas, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 21 by MFPD: deadly conduct-discharge firearm, theft of firearm.

Christian Adam Valdez, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 21 by BCSO: accident involving damage to a vehicle, driving while intoxicated. Released July 22 on $4,000 in bonds.

Tiffany Jade Westmoreland, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Scott Alan Williamson, 50, of Bulverde was arrested July 21 by BPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance.

Blake William Hinkle, 22, of Bertram was arrested July 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): theft of property.

Blake William Hinkle, 22, of Bertram was arrested July 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property.

Miguel Angel Munoz-Villegas, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22 by ICE: detainer.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 33, of Burnet was arrested July 22 by BCSO: bench warrant.

Raven Mikela Barnes, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-endangering a child.

Brandy Jo Conley, 31, of Tow was arrested July 23 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

William Walter Creeach, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

Milton Escamilla Jr., 58, of Spring was arrested July 23 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault (2 counts), aggravated kidnapping.

Estephan Ray Esposito Jr., 30, of Burnet was arrested July 23 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Eugene Graham, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by MFPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, credit/debit card abuse, criminal trespass.

Louis Edward Jenkins Jr., 35, of Killeen was arrested July 23 by BCSO: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order.

Charlie Porter Jones Jr., 80, of Kingsland was arrested July 23 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Trevor Richard Lackie, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released July 24 on personal recognizance.

Justin Lee Nigh, 40, of Burnet was arrested July 23 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, motion to adjudicate guilt-smuggling of persons (7 counts).

Stephanie Michelle Reyna, 50, of Spicewood was arrested July 23 by MFPD: credit/debit card abuse.

Douglas Edward Savory, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by BCSO: theft of property. Released July 24 on $5,000 bond.

Travis Ryan Smith, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jennifer Jones Durst, 43, of Midland was arrested July 24 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer. Released July 25 to LCSO.

Ashley Danielle Eschberger, 34, of Bertram was arrested July 24 by BTPD: terroristic threat of family/household member (2 counts), injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Stephanie Michelle Gonzales, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested July 24 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct.

Sidney Renee Lewis, 29, of Llano was arrested July 24 by LCSO: detainer.

Madison Brooke Waggoner, 26, of Kingsland was arrested July 24 by LCSO: detainer.

Miguel Angel Ayala, 34, of San Antonio was arrested July 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Raven Mikela Barnes, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 25 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Cordney Latroy Black, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 25 by BCSO: SRA-accident involving an injury. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Gary Brooks, 41, was arrested July 25 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Christopher Ray Dobbs, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jessica Nicole Harris, 36, of Kingsland was arrested July 25 by GSPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Raul Martinez Sr., 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 25 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Michael Joseph Morey, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 25 by BPD: public intoxication.

Francis Ann Najar, 35, of Kingsland was arrested July 25 by GSPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Amanda Elizabeth Satterfield, 31, of Lampasas was arrested July 25 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 25 by BCSO: SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Douglas Shane Warden, 51, of Bertram was arrested July 25 by BCSO: continuous violence against family.

Denene Marie Whittaker, 62, of Burnet was arrested July 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

