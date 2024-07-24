80-year-old man arrested for knife threat at Marble Falls store

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charles Jones, 80, of Kingsland was arrested on July 23, 2024, after reportedly threatening staff at Verizon Wireless in Marble Falls at knifepoint. Burnet County Jail photo

An 80-year-old man was arrested on July 23 after he reportedly threatened staff at the Marble Falls Verizon Wireless store with a knife. Charles Jones of Kingsland was subdued by two armed customers until law enforcement arrived.

According to Marble Falls Police Capt. Jimmy Cole, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jones demanded he be allowed to enter the back of the store. He drew a knife when staff refused. The Verizon location is at 2600 U.S. 281, next door to Cinergy Cinemas.

“We don’t see that type of behavior from elderly people at all,” Cole told DailyTrib.com. “I’m not sure of his mental state. There may have been more at play.”

The two armed customers were able to subdue Jones after showing their firearms and directing him to the ground. Marble Falls police officers and Burnet County sheriff’s deputies arrived within one to two minutes after being called, according to Cole.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Jones was taken to the Burnet County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of terroristic threat of a public servant.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony that can carry a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Terroristic threat of a public servant is a third-degree felony and can carry a sentence of two to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

