Burnet County Jail bookings for July 12-18, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 12-18, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michelle Lee Gonzalez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): interfering with public duties, assault-family violence. Released July 16 on $2,000 in bonds.

Christopher Lee Howard, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released July 13 on $5,000 bond.

Eloy Garcia Luna, 58, of Pflugerville was arrested July 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Raul Munoz Jr., 46, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Lucas Mark Rodriguez, 29, of Bertram was arrested July 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to appear-criminal trespass, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Steven Andrew Sanderson, 32, of Bertram was arrested July 12 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 14 on $2,000 in bonds.

Cristian-Leonard Santibanez, 24, of Spicewood was arrested July 12 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released July 14 on credit for time served.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 38, of Bertram was arrested July 12 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 12 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of a dangerous drug. Released July 14 on $17,500 in bonds.

Howard C. Wall, 53, of Tow was arrested July 12 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, expired operator’s license, failure to appear/bail jumping. Released July 13 on personal recognizance.

Earta Bislimi, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 13 by GSPD: theft of property. Released July 14 on $750 bond.

Cheyenne Denise Brooks, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13 by MFPD: injury to a child/disabled person. Released July 17 on $15,000 bond.

Emmanuel Camacho, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 13 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, expired motor vehicle registration. Released same day on personal recognizance. Released July 14 on $2,000 in bonds.

Joshua Israel Droegemeier, 28, was arrested July 13 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released July 15 on personal recognizance.

Jose Ignacio Lara, 36, of Temple was arrested July 13 by BPD: possession of marijuana, theft ($750-$2,500). Released July 15 to an outside agency.

Tyler Wayne Leck, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BPD: inhalant paraphernalia use/possession.

Nathan Thomas Newman, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested July 13 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving under the influence-minor. Released July 14 on $500 bond.

Janfrank Berrios-Laguna, 42, of Austin was arrested July 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 15 to ICE.

Rodolfo Brena-Perez, 29, was arrested July 14 by ICE: detainer. Released July 15 to ICE.

Matthew David Calvery, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14 by DPS: failure to show proof of financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 15 per order.

Jorge Camacho Jr., 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, violation of a promise to appear, running a stop sign.

Luis Guerrero-Tapia, 31, of Austin was arrested July 14 by ICE: detainer. Released July 15 to ICE.

Mario Hernandez-Sanchez, 40, of Austin was arrested July 14 by ICE: detainer. Released July 15 to ICE.

Jose Ignacio Lara, 36, of Temple was arrested July 14 by ICE: detainer.

Jose Alfredo Medina-Chavero, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Dylan Kane Odom, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 14 by DPS: driving while license is invalid. Released same day per order.

Juan Perez-Lopez, 25, of Austin was arrested July 14 by ICE: detainer. Released July 15 to ICE.

Martin Sales-Perez, 20, was arrested July 14 by ICE: detainer. Released July 15 to ICE.

Frances Arroyo-Barreto, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 15 by GSPD: failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Joel Escamilla, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by BPD: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jose Alfredo Medina-Chavero, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by ICE: detainer.

Jose Alfredo Medina-Chavero, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Mark Anthony Reyna, 48, of San Antonio was arrested July 15 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested July 15 by BCSO: surety surrender-unlawful restraint, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury, surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Frank Henry Towns, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Robert Lawrence Avant, 30, of Killeen was arrested July 16 by BCSO: probation violation-possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Michael Dehart, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by BCSO: commitment-indecency with a child-exposes. Released July 18 on credit for time served.

Cameron Michael Entringer, 26, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-deadly conduct.

Estephan Rey Esposito Jr., 30, of Bertram was arrested July 16 by BPD: failure to identify as a fugitive.

Tory Hegtvedt, 54, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 16 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bao Huynh, 29, of Kingsland was arrested July 16 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Thomas Eldon Kelley, 24, of Bertram was arrested July 16 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 17 on $500 bond.

Devan Miguel Luna, 23, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 16 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same on $15,000 bond.

Jasmin Yvette Martinez-Ovalle, 27, of San Antonio was arrested July 16 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shannon Michelle McNair, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, displaying fictitious license plate. Released same day on $6,500 in bonds.

Gant Steven Sleeter-Cook, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested July 16 by BCSO: unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Johnathan Urbina, 35, of Kingsland was arrested July 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): attempt to commit kidnapping.

Sunao Christopher Watkins, 35, of Austin was arrested July 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 17 on personal recognizance.

Brandon Alan Chesser, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury.

Shalonda Crawford, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 17 by BCSO: SRA-credit/debit card abuse.

Michael Evans Inkster, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 17 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Juan Carlos Sanchez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 17 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 18 on $1,500 bond.

Caleb Augustine, 24, was arrested July 18 by BCSO: probation violation-criminal trespass.

Estephan Rey Esposito Jr., 30, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal trespass.

Kenneth Dean Lester, 68, of Spicewood was arrested July 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-burglary of a building.

Jerry Dean Perkins, 54, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Gant Steven Sleeter-Cook, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested July 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-tampering with identification number.

John Noah Williams, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 18 by BCSO: expired driver’s license.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.