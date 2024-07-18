SUBSCRIBE NOW

281/1431 resurfacing starts July 21

07/18/24 | DailyTrib.com
US 281 sign

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing U.S. 281 between Third Street and FM 2147 in Marble Falls on Sunday, July 21. 

The work, which will take place at night, is expected to be completed in two weeks.

The resurfacing project will move to RR 1431 around Aug. 11 and take about four weeks to complete. That phase will span from Avenue U to the Marble Falls city limits and also be done at night, starting at around 7 p.m., according to TxDOT.

Weather conditions could alter timelines for both projects.

While minor traffic delays are expected, all roads will remain open.

