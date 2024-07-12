Burnet County Jail bookings for July 5-11, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 5-11, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Charles Dillion Chittim, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 5 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-claiming lottery prize by fraud. Released July 7 with credit for time served.

Ryan William Lowery, 43, was arrested July 5 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated with a child, assault-family violence.

Gabrielle Izadora Martinez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested July 5 by BCSO: commitment-assault causing bodily injury. Released July 7 with credit for time served.

James Lowell Martinson, 41, of Spring Branch was arrested July 5 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): boating while intoxicated with a child. Released July 6 on $2,500 bond.

Robert John Moniz, 29, of Burnet was arrested July 5 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container-driver. Released July 6 on $1,000 in bonds.

Dakota Ryan Palmer, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested July 5 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Raoul Salinas Perez Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 5 by BCSO: judgment-driving while intoxicated. Released July 7 with credit for time served.

Jerry Dean Perkins, 54, of Burnet was arrested July 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Gene Ray, 59, of Bertram was arrested July 5 by BCSO: commitment-possession of of a controlled substance. Released July 7 with credit for time served.

Jared Marshall Tisdel, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 5 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault on a family/household member. Released July 6 on $10,000 bond.

Nissan Ashkenazi, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested July 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana.

Nissan Ashkenazi, 41, of Fredericksburg was arrested July 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 8 to ICE.

Charles Leslie Gault, 46, of Austin was arrested July 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released July 7 on $50,000 bond.

Colby Wayne Gonzales, 28, of Llano was arrested July 6 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ryan Michael Green, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested July 6 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released July 7 on $500 bond.

Jimmy Ray Lerma, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested July 6 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid without financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Valdez, 59, of Austin was arrested July 6 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released July 9 on personal recognizance.

Zackary Curt Ackerman, 32, of Kingwood was arrested July 7 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released July 8 on $500 bond.

Glennda Buckner, 45, of San Antonio was arrested July 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, burglary of vehicles, criminal mischief.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Ross Dale Corker IV, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 7 by GSPD: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Jason Edward James, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 7 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license. Released July 8 on $2,500 in bonds.

Lenar Machado-Bonilla, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 7 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Raul Mejia, 65, of Marble Falls was arrested July 7 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released July 8 on personal recognizance.

Alice Mackenzie Erskine, 23, of Kingsland was arrested July 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Don Allan Gautier, 65, of Belton was arrested July 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released July 9 on $30,000 bond.

Rebecca Fay Jowers, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated.

Lenar Machado-Bonilla, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8 by ICE: detainer.

Earl Gordon Hodges III, 29, of Leander was arrested July 9 by BCSO: bestiality. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Anneliese Karen Moriarity, 22, of Bertram was arrested July 9 by BCSO: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released July 10 on $2,500 bond.

Hunter Brooks Rochte, 31, of Springdale, Arkansas, was arrested July 9 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid. Released July 10 on $30,000 in bonds.

Matthew Christopher Schworm, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 9 by BCSO: bench warrant.

James Renee Guerra, 42, of Leander was arrested July 10 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse, motion to revoke-assault on a family/household member.

Robert Jordan Huerta, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 11 on $2,500 bond.

Dwight Jones, 48, of Kingsland was arrested July 10 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Terrell William Kirksey, 34, of Austin was arrested July 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid.

Ernesto Jacob Mederos, 21, of Austin was arrested July 10 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Corbin Elaine Millianoes, 30, of Bertram was arrested July 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 11 on $2,500 bond.

Sunilda Isabel Blandon-Gomez, 33, was arrested July 11 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cody Lane Garcia, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, insufficient bond-failure to identify.

Billy Lynn Gay, 54, of Breckenridge was arrested July 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Christian Lynn Herron, 49, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BCSO: assault by contact. Released same day on $500 bond.

Khristine Laudenschlager, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BPD: terroristic threat of a family/household member, displaying expired registration/license, no valid driver’s license in possession.

Andres Lucero, 47, of Austin was arrested July 11 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-forgery of a financial instrument.

Shawn Anthony Miles, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 11 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Jeffery Gordon Nickerson, 53, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle Steven Pearce, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Luis Andres Reyes, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 11 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Gant Steven Sleeter-Cook, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roland Wayne Sloan, 55, of Spicewood was arrested July 11 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $12,500 in bonds.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, no driver’s license.

Carl Robert Walker, 43, of Wimberley was arrested July 11 by BCSO: theft of material.

