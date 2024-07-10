Air rifling match, open house Aug. 24 at 4-H facility in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet County 4-H Youth Rifle Team is hosting an open house and air rifling match on Aug. 24 to showcase its new training facility at 2802 S. Water St. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Burnet County 4-H Youth Rifle Team and Texas Youth Shooting Sports are opening their newly renovated center in Burnet to the public for an air rifling match on Aug. 24. The event is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. that Saturday at 2802 S. Water St.

The open house follows more than a year of work by the local 4-H’ers to renovate the facility for competitions and training. The building was originally a church that was donated to the 4-H program.

“We received a lot of donations,” said shooting coach Guy Taylor. “It was a huge help.”

At the Aug. 24 event, young marksmen will compete against one another in a test of accuracy and precision. Attendees can also tour the 5,500-square-foot facility.

“The public can, a lot of times, get scared to death when they find out there’s a shooting range going in there,” Taylor said. “We want them to see that we’re not these people wearing country camo spraying bullets all over the place. This is Olympic-style shooting, and it is completely safe.”

The match will include a standing shot competition and a three-position (kneeling, prone, standing) shot competition. Participants will be divided into groups based on age. No finals will be conducted. Awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each category.

Admission for spectators is free. For marksmen, entry is $25 to compete in one event or $35 for both events.

A barbecue lunch will be served to all contestants and visitors.

Email Taylor at olympicrifle@icloud.com to sign up or learn more.

(See a related story about the Burnet County 4-H Youth Rifle Team from the September 2023 issue of The Picayune Magazine.)

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.