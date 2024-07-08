Burn ban in Llano County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With dry conditions and the first significant wildfire of the summer, Llano County is under a burn ban. The Commissioners Court made the unanimous decision on Monday, July 8.

The vote took place after a presentation on the current fire risk by Llano County Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennett.

Bennett pointed out that the county was on the cusp of flammability, ranking between 300 and 400 on the 0-800 scale of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is used to determine fire dangers and soil moisture levels. He said that number could go up in the next two weeks if hot, dry conditions continue.

A July 4 roadside fire along Texas 71 is a sign of the coming danger, Bennett said.

“Generally, this is about the time of year that (dry conditions) hit,” he told DailyTrib.com.

Those who violate the burn ban, which covers the unincorporated areas of Llano County, face a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of $25 to $500.

Llano County’s last burn ban started on July 10, 2023, and ended on Oct. 5 of that year.

