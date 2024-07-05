Man arrested in shooting of brother

Ronny You, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested just after midnight on July 5, 2024, in the shooting of his brother, Bruce You. Burnet County Jail photo

A 23-year-old Marble Falls man was arrested for allegedly shooting his younger brother just after midnight Friday, July 5. Police say he then pointed the gun at his father but did not fire.

Ronny You is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member after Marble Falls police say he shot his 20-year-old brother, Bruce You, near the 1300 block of Nature Heights Drive. The younger man survived the shooting and, as of Friday afternoon, was in critical yet stable condition at Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a possible shooting at 12:36 a.m. on Friday and found Bruce You with multiple gunshot wounds and Ronny You near the scene. According to Marble Falls Police Capt. Jimmy Cole, the suspect has refused to speak about the incident since his arrest, and the victim has been unable to communicate.

“We have no clue why (the shooting) happened,” Cole told DailyTrib.com. “We are waiting for the victim to be able to explain what happened.”

Ronny You allegedly shot his brother multiple times with a 9mm handgun then pointed the same weapon at their father without firing.

The aggravated assault charge connected to the shooting is a first-degree felony. If convicted, You could face five to 99 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. He faces another charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pointing the gun at his father, a second-degree felony that comes with two to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

