Burnet County Jail bookings for June 28-July 4, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 28-July 4, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Seth Allen Barnes, 29, of Bertram was arrested June 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Rocco Bonomo, 19, of Spicewood was arrested June 28 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 30 on credit for time served.

Christin Kelly Childers, 40, of Leander was arrested June 28 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Michele Annette Cody, 48, of Blanco was arrested June 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-burglary of a building, insufficient bond-credit/debit card abuse.

Frank William Cossey Jr., 73, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 28 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury. Released July 3 on personal recognizance.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 40, of Spicewood was arrested June 28 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 29 on $15,000 bond.

Michael Paul Courtney, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 28 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ace Everett Eason, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released June 29 on $1,500 bond.

Cassy Lakelle Frischmann, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 30 on credit for time served.

Mallory Nicole Holder, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Quintin Jules Lerma, 25, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BCSO: commitment-assault on a family/household member. Released June 30 on credit for time served.

Juan Carlos Lopez-Arredondo, 24, of Elgin was arrested June 28 by MFPD: theft of property, criminal trespass.

Juan Carlos Lopez-Arredondo, 24, of Elgin was arrested June 28 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Jimmy Bernal Salazar Jr., 62, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 30 on credit for time served.

Jadon Isaiah Segura, 20, of Pflugerville was arrested June 28 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released June 30 on credit for time served.

Caylund Jacklyn Zamora, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, probation violation, surety surrender-tampering with government record-defraud, surety surrender-failure to identify as a fugitive.

Martin Patricio-Gomez, 43, of Elgin was arrested June 29 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Rowdy Lee Shafer Regnold, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested June 29 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released June 30 $2,000 in bonds.

Ricardo Anaya-Ramirez, 33, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Daniel Araujo-Gonzalez, 37, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Wiliam Todd Fox, 52, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 30 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): driving while intoxicated. Released July 1 on $1,500 bond.

David Lawrence Fry, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested June 30 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while license is invalid. Released July 2 on $29,000 in bonds.

Rodrigo Garcia-Trevilla, 37, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Nelson Inestroza-Aguilar, 39, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Alexandra Rene Mendek, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 30 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released July 1 on $25,000 bond.

Chloe Renee Miller, 23, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was arrested June 30 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sherri Schmidt Miller, 53, of Kingsland was arrested June 30 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 1 on $2,500 bond.

Matthew Montez, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 30 by CSPD: assault on peace officer/judge.

Victor Munoz-Garcia, 23, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer.

Gabriel Perez-Lopez, 44, of June 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Jose Ramirez-Casimiro, 49, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 1 to ICE.

Carlos Rodriguez-Romero, 38, was arrested June 30 by ICE: detainer.

Joe Alfred Garcia, 59, of Burnet was arrested July 1 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released July 3 on $5,000 bond.

Gilberto Guerra-Garza, 65, was arrested July 1 by ICE: detainer. Released July 2 to ICE.

Johnathan Vincent Hamilton, 20, of Burnet was arrested July 1 by GSPD: consumption of alcohol by a minor. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Zane Phillip McKenna, 22, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 1 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released July 2 on personal recognizance.

Dusty Dale Miller, 18, of Llano was arrested July 1 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released July 2 on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Montez, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport, bond revocation-violation bond/protective order, bond revocation-interfering with public duties.

Christopher Schoonover, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 1 by BCSO: bench warrant-hold.

Dallas Wayne Smith, 31, of Round Mountain was arrested July 1 by BCSO: motion to revoke-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Charles Melvin Stanley Jr., 45, of Kingsland was arrested July 1 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Bryton Wayne Walker, 21, of Bonham was arrested July 1 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Justin Tyson Woliver, 17, of Leander was arrested July 1 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released July 2 on $10,500 in bonds.

Baylor Skylar Wood, 27, of Llano was arrested July 1 by LCSO: detainer.

Keith Erick Burton, 54, of Kingsland was arrested July 2 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Cory Robert-Brodrick Hanks, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 2 by GSPD: no driver’s license, speeding. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Michael Paul Hoderfield, 51, of Burnet was arrested July 2 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Wade Hopkins, 40, of Bertram was arrested July 2 by BPD: expired motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released July 3 on personal recognizance.

Toni Londale Murphy, 41, of Austin was arrested July 2 by BPD: displaying unclean/blurred/obstructed insignia assigned to another vehicle, failure to appear, expired registration, displaying license plates/registration insignia assigned to another vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released July 3 on $1,250 in bonds.

Michael Eugene Acuff, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 3 by MFPD: sex offender’s duty to register.

Kurk Alan Garza, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Charles Michael Goff, 59, of Burnet was arrested July 3 by BPD: theft of material, expired registration.

Devonte Martez Lanier, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 3 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Beck Harris Lapin, 18, of Austin was arrested July 3 by MFPD: theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released July 4 on $12,500 in bonds.

Louis Lamar Long Jr., 41, of Kingsland was arrested July 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-violation of a bond/protective order.

Christopher Lee Marquez, 37, of Midland was arrested July 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Richard Lee McDowell, 43, of Kingsland was arrested July 3 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Ricky Lee McDuffee, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 3 by BCSO: deadly conduct, assault by contact-family violence, unlawful restraint. Released July 4 on $10,500 in bonds.

Jacob Matthew Mullikin, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 3 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle, SRA-theft of property. Released same day on $20,000 in bonds.

Alex Quinn, 18, of Austin was arrested July 3 by MFPD: theft of property, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Allie Joseph Strickland, 27, of Cisco was arrested July 3 by BPD: assault.

Ryan James Gjerset, 19, was arrested July 4 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): intoxication assault with a vehicle-serious bodily injury.

Jeremiah Alan James, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 4 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Christopher Neal McGinty, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 4 by GSPD: continuous violence against the family.

Joseph Clay McMinn, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested July 4 by MFPD: violation of a city ordinance-fireworks, Kyle Clayton Mulholland, 34, of Spicewood was arrested July 4 by BCSO: sex abuse of a child-continuous.

Brandon Rios-Saavedra, 26, was arrested July 4 by ICE: detainer.

Armando Salinas-Ruiz, 30, was arrested July 4 by ICE: detainer.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.