Watch the sparks fly!

Celebrate the red, white, and blue with bombastic fireworks shows, patriotic parades, live music, competitions, and more during these Independence Day events in the Highland Lakes.

June 28-July 7

KINGSLAND

This lakeside community has feted America’s independence for over five decades with AquaBoom, the Highland Lakes’ biggest Fourth of July party that stretches over several days.

The festival’s lineup includes parades, vendors, pageants, a dinner for veterans, a golf tournament, and much more.

The biggest spectacle is a July 4 fireworks show over Lake LBJ at the RM 2900 bridge. There’s plenty of spots to watch, including at Wakepoint LBJ at 14757 RR 1431 West and Boat Town Burger Bar at 151 Melodie Lane.

Lake LBJ boaters can enjoy another display on July 3 when the Martin Family Fireworks Show blasts off at the third cove north of the RR 1431 bridge on the Colorado River. Live music is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks start at dark.

Visit kingslandaquaboom.org for a full AquaBoom schedule.

July 4

MARBLE FALLS

The celebration begins in the afternoon at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. Austin party band Dysfunkshun Junkshun entertains the crowd before the fireworks display, which starts at dark-thirty. A previously scheduled parade that morning has been canceled.

Visit marblefallsrecreation.com for more information.

HORSESHOE BAY

Horseshoe Bay Resort hosts its annual Independence Day celebration with a fireworks display open to members and hotel guests. It starts at 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from various locations along the eastern shores of Lake LBJ.

Visit hsbresort.com/july-fourth for more information.

KRAUSE SPRINGS

Krause Springs offers free admission to its fireworks display, even if guests are not planning to camp or swim at the 115-acre property at 424 CR 404 in Spicewood.

Arrive before the park gates close at 8 p.m. Fireworks begin after sundown. No pets or glass items are allowed.

Other popular spots to watch are Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191, and along County Road 412.

Call Krause Springs at 401-236-7554 for more information.

JOHNSON CITY

Celebrate America’s independence in the hometown of former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson during Johnson City’s Fourth Fest.

The day kicks off with a parade starting at 10 a.m. at LBJ High School, 505 N. Nugent Ave. The procession travels south before going down East Pecan Drive, Avenue E, and East Cypress Street.

Fireworks begin at dark at the Blanco County Annex, 101 E. Cypress St.

Visit johnsoncitytx.org/parade for more information.

July 4 and 6

LLANO

Llano hosts two fireworks shows: one on July 4 at Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive, and the second on July 6 to end the Rock’N Riverfest at Robinson City Park, 123 Robinson Park Drive. Both displays start after dark.

The day-long Rock’N Riverfest features live music, a car show, bounce houses, a cornhole tournament, a barbecue cook-off, and kayak races.

The musical lineup is:

Nick Dooley from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sam Williams from 1-2:30 p.m.

Cadillac Gypsies from 3-4:30 p.m.

Matt & the Mikes from 5-6:30 p.m.

Gineille Harvey from 7-8:30 p.m.

Visit llanorocknriverfest.com for more information.

