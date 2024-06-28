Burnet County Jail bookings for June 21-27, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 21-27, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jamarcus Deon Brown, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-assault on a family/household member. Released June 23 with credit for time served.

Harley Ray Dobbs, 18, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-engaging in organized criminal activity. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Andrew Patrick Gibson, 28, of Kingsland was arrested June 21 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 21 by BCSO: commitment-violation of bond/protective order.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 37, of Kingsland was arrested June 21 by LCSO: detainer.

Sean Colin Sperry, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): continuous violence against the family.

James Henry Tiemann, 54, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released June 22 on $2,500 bond.

Carrisa Leah Wilson, 47, of Llano was arrested June 21 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Jose Mario Arellano-Mendoza, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested June 22 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Blake William Hinkle, 22, of Bertram was arrested June 22 by MFPD: theft of property.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 22 by GSPD: failed to signal turn. Released June 23 on personal recognizance.

Jorge Armando Ramos-Ochoa, 44, of Manor was arrested June 22 by BCSO driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Released June 27 on $2,500 bond.

Sean Colin Sperry, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault on a family/household member.

Susan Garcia Aguilera, 45, of Georgetown was arrested June 23 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Brendan Alatorre, 22, of Highland, Indiana, was arrested June 23 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released June 26 with credit for time served.

Carlos Arreolla-Lopez, 34 was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Philip Taylor Barger, 64, of Bertram was arrested June 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 24 on $2,500 bond.

Wilman Joel Cabrera-Castro, 23, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Ana Laura Chavez, 45, of Austin was arrested June 23 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jesus De La Rosa-Bustamante, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Juan Garcia-Manzanares, 29, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Christopher Raul Gutierrez, 27, of Bertram was arrested June 23 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Ryan Anthony Lopez, 38, of Pleasanton was arrested June 23 by BCSO: aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Ryan Anthony Lopez, 38, of Pleasanton was arrested June 23 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Ramiro Lopez-Perez, 30, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer.

Sandra Martinez, 54, of San Antonio was arrested June 23 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Santos Martinez-Palacios, 41, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Copper McKinley Nix, 21, of Waco was arrested June 23 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released June 24 on $2,500 bond.

Dixon Perez-Garcia, 32, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Fernando Sanabria-Acuna, 36, was arrested June 23 by ICE: detainer. Released June 24 to ICE.

Maelynn Raven Starr, 18, of Bertram was arrested June 23 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, terroristic threat of family/household member. Released June 25 on personal recognizance.

Luis Enrique Adorno-Jimenez, 40, of Elgin was arrested June 24 by ICE: detainer. Released June 25 to ICE.

Jesus Guadalupe Chavez-Trejo, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 24 by BPD: failure to appear-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released June 26 on $22,500 in bonds.

Richard Lee Golden, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Nickolas Ray Amezquita, 18, was arrested June 25 by MFPD: racing on the highway. Released June 26 on $1,000 bond.

Joseph Thomas Lee Bourland, 17, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by BPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released June 26 after paying a fine.

Nicholas Terrell Brooks, 26, of Killeen was arrested June 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25 by BCSO: resisting arrest, interfering with public duties. Released June 26 on personal recognizance.

Nicholas Anthony Farris, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-online solicitation of a minor.

Samuel Gene Hill Jr., 66, of Burnet was arrested June 25 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Craig Dalton Meadows, 22, of Llano was arrested June 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jason Estabon Ramirez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 25 by MFPD: racing on the highway. Released June 26 on $1,000 bond.

Nathaniel Edward Richeson, 34, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 25 by GSPD: failure to appear-child support. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Rachel Renee Uballe, 52, of Johnson City was arrested June 25 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Ava Lenee Williamson, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 25 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

William Walter Creeach, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by MFPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Samuel Gene Hill Jr., 66, of Austin was arrested June 26 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Irizarry Encarnacion, 28, of San Marcos was arrested June 26 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order, harassment. Released June 27 to an outside agency.

Sonny George Ortiz, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while license is invalid.

Walter Russell Tillery, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 27 on $1,500 bond.

Travis David James Barnhart, 23, of Burnet was arrested June 27 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Burton, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 27 by BCSO: commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Kyle Luis Kriethe, 19, of Granbury was arrested June 27 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, minor in possession of tobacco.

Kristina Marie Mathis, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Aleksandr Michalewicz, 25, of Austin was arrested June 27 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-injury to a child. Released same day on $35,000 bond.

Monica Marie Saenz, 41, of Liberty Hill was arrested June 27 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle, SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Emmanuel Salazar-Lopez, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 27 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated.

Nicole Michaela Schlosser, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 27 by BCSP: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, failure to appear-harassment, failure to appear-criminal mischief, surety surrender-criminal trespass, failure to appear-silent abusive call/electronic communication.

Cecil Wayne Splater, 53, of Florence was arrested June 27 by BCSO: SRA-possession of controlled substance.

Madison Brooke Waggoner, 26, of Leander was arrested June 27 by BPD: failure to appear-driving under the influence, failure to appear-driving under the influence-alcohol less safe, failure to appear-hit and run.

Jennifer Leigh Williams, 29, of Bertram was arrested June 27 by BTPD: assault by contact-family violence.

