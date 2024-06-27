‘Man of La Mancha’ auditions July 6

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Community Theatre is holding auditions for the musical “The Man of La Mancha,” its first production of Season 39. Tryouts are July 6 at noon at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Callbacks are July 8 at 6 p.m. and rehearsals for the chosen cast start July 15. The production runs weekends from Sept. 27-Oct. 13.

SUMMARY

“The Man of La Mancha” tells the story of Miguel de Cervantes, a poet and playwright who, while awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition, transforms into his most famous creation, Don Quixote. Along with his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, he embarks on a quest to find the impossible dream and fight for justice, love, and honor.

The musical features unforgettable songs such as “The Impossible Dream” and “Dulcinea,” bringing the tale of chivalry, bravery, and idealism to life.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS

Prepare either a song from the show or one that is similar in style to showcase your vocal abilities.

Prepare a monologue of your choice.

Be ready for cold reads from the script.

A brief movement audition will be conducted, so wear appropriate footwear.

For more information about the auditions, visit thehcct.org or email Artistic Director Daniel Melton at daniel@thehcct.org.

The HCCT’s Season 38 continues through August. Tickets are on sale for its current production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which ends July 7.

