Last chance for spot in Marble Falls July 4 parade

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Float applications for the first-ever Marble Falls Fourth of July parade are open through Monday, July 1. The city still has plenty of space and wants it filled before the big day.

The parade is set for Thursday, July 4, from 9-11 a.m. It will begin in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South, and proceed north through downtown, a little over a half-mile route. Staging and lineup are at 6:30 a.m.; judging at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is free for decorated trailers, decked-out golf carts, or any red, white, and blue entry. You can even hoof it on foot or horseback. Judges will be looking for the Best Float of the day.

“We just want you to celebrate with us,” wrote Marble Falls Recreation Manager Daulton Mobley in a media release about the parade. “In 2023 alone, we had an estimated 7,000 people in attendance downtown watching the (Christmas) parade, and hope to emulate it for America’s Birthday.”

The city’s Independence Day celebration continues later in the day at Lakeshore Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, with hours of free swimming in the pool, vendors, live music by Dysfunkshun Junkshun, and fireworks at dark.

Register for the parade at the link or call Mobley for more information at 830-798-6267.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.