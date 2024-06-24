SUBSCRIBE NOW

NEW BIZ: Sign points to Raising Cane’s in Marble Falls 

06/24/24 | Nathan Bush

A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers 'coming soon' sign has popped up at 2711 U.S. 281 North. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A “coming soon” sign for Raising Cane’s was posted over the weekend at a site on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

No permits for the popular chicken fingers restaurant have been issued, Marble Falls Development Services officials told DailyTrib.com.

The building at 2711 U.S. 281 North previously housed two other fast-food eateries: Jack-in-the-Box and, most recently, Church’s Chicken.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its first store in August 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to nearly 700 locations in 38 states and territories.

2 thoughts on “NEW BIZ: Sign points to Raising Cane’s in Marble Falls 

  2. While I like Canes chicken… enough on fast food!!! We really need good quality restaurants. They don’t need to be Five Star…. But just great food at a reasonable price. Doesn’t have to be date night quality but really good weeknight quality. Sorta like a Jack Allens.

DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

