NEW BIZ: Sign points to Raising Cane’s in Marble Falls
A “coming soon” sign for Raising Cane’s was posted over the weekend at a site on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.
No permits for the popular chicken fingers restaurant have been issued, Marble Falls Development Services officials told DailyTrib.com.
The building at 2711 U.S. 281 North previously housed two other fast-food eateries: Jack-in-the-Box and, most recently, Church’s Chicken.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its first store in August 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to nearly 700 locations in 38 states and territories.
2 thoughts on “NEW BIZ: Sign points to Raising Cane’s in Marble Falls ”
Yayy we need something new or a Popeyes
While I like Canes chicken… enough on fast food!!! We really need good quality restaurants. They don’t need to be Five Star…. But just great food at a reasonable price. Doesn’t have to be date night quality but really good weeknight quality. Sorta like a Jack Allens.