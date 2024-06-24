NEW BIZ: Sign points to Raising Cane’s in Marble Falls 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers 'coming soon' sign has popped up at 2711 U.S. 281 North. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A “coming soon” sign for Raising Cane’s was posted over the weekend at a site on U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

No permits for the popular chicken fingers restaurant have been issued, Marble Falls Development Services officials told DailyTrib.com.

The building at 2711 U.S. 281 North previously housed two other fast-food eateries: Jack-in-the-Box and, most recently, Church’s Chicken.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opened its first store in August 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over the years, the franchise has expanded to nearly 700 locations in 38 states and territories.

