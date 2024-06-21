Burnet County Jail bookings for June 14-20, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 14-20, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Renee Lynn Brewer, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested June 14 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. Released June 18 on $15,000 bond.

Pedro Castillo-Mejia, 57, of Jarrell was arrested June 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Jennifer Irene Eckles, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 20 on bond.

Dwight Jones, 48, of Kingsland was arrested June 14 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Quinton Andrew Kelley, 25, of Round Mountain was arrested June 14 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released June 16 with credit for time served.

Chimera Munn, 44, of Lampasas was arrested June 14 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Courtney Jayne Murphy, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 14 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 15 on $10,000 bond.

Justin Lee Stites, 29, of Kingsland was arrested June 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, bail jumping on evading arrest. Released same day on $12,500 in bonds.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 43, of Austin was arrested June 15 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation.

David Guerra, 39, was arrested June 15 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): detainer.

Brian Cameron Janvier, 21, of Jarrell was arrested June 15 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Andrea Leigh Milner, 48, of Jarrell was arrested June 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released June 16 on $2,500 bond.

Jace Allen Reed, 41, of Kingsland was arrested June 15 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 16 on $10,000 bond.

Christopher Neal Rogers, 50, of Austin was arrested June 15 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of marijuana. released June 16 on personal recognizance.

Robert Douglas Selby, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, obstructing a highway passageway.

Chad Wayne Wallace, 34, of Liberty Hill was arrested June 15 by BTPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released June 18 on $20,000 in bonds.

Norberto Baldovinos-Reza, 21, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

David Galvez-Tenorio, 26, of Austin was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Deibys Gutierrez-Cobis, 40, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Jose Jimenez-Lopez, 47, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Santos Lopez-Perez, 21, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Hector Luna-Moncada, 33, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Eric Ryan Martinez, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released June 17 on personal recognizance.

Angel Mendez-Sanchez, 42, of Killeen was arrested June 16 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Angel Mendez-Sanchez, 42, of Killeen was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer.

Noe Morales-Garcia, 32, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Genaro Moreno-Cerda, 47, of Cleburne was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 18 to ICE.

Javier Osorto-Ramos, 48, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Jesus Rangel-Zubieta, 31, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Crispin Resendiz-Resendiz, 46, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Victor Romero-Lopez, 37, was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Fabian David Amozurritia, 31, of Florence was arrested June 17 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released June 18 on personal recognizance.

Keith Aaron Blundell, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 17 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Alejandra Guillen-Sarmiento, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 17 by ICE: detainer.

Shane Higgins, 30, of Liberty Hill was arrested June 17 by BCSO: criminal mischief, theft of property, bond forfeiture-robbery, bond forfeiture-theft of property. Released June 19 to an outside agency.

Hector Luna-Moncada, 33, of Bertram was arrested June 17 by ICE: detainer.

Michelle Denise Morris, 44, of McGregor was arrested June 17 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released June 18 on $5,000 bond.

Emanda Marie Offerrall, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Ricardo Perez-Ramos, 29, of San Antonio was arrested June 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released June 18 on $5,000 bond.

Mark Alan Swanson, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested June 17 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, theft of property.

Keith Aaron Blundell, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 18 by BCSO: parole violation.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested June 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated, surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Jeremy Jacob Jones, 49, of Bertram was arrested June 18 by BCSO: assault on family/household member. Released June 19 on $7,500 bond.

Shane Louis Jones, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 18 by MFPD: burglary of a building. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Ivan Adam Lopez, 19, of Lampasas was arrested June 18 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released June 19 on personal recognizance.

Edward Frank Parker, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 18 by BCSO: SRA-resisting arrest/search/transport, SRA-evading arrest with a vehicle, SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 in bonds.

Cruz Almos-Beltran, 54, was arrested June 19 by an outside agency: extradition detainer. Released same day to an outside agency.

Alexandria Emmeline McGinty, 30, of San Marcos was arrested June 19 by BPD: public intoxication.

Elias Filbert Ortega-Ramirez, 30, was arrested June 19 by ICE: detainer. Released June 20 to ICE.

Sonny George Ortiz, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, assault by contact-family violence.

Tracey Charles Osment, 57, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested June 19 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Karie Lynn Rennels, 42, of Llano was arrested June 19 by MFPD: theft of property, failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-criminal trespass, failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear, failure to appear-theft of property, criminal trespass, failure to appear-forgery of a financial instrument (2 counts), issuance of a bad check (2 counts), expired driver’s license.

Charles Edward Walker Jr., 36, of Odessa was arrested June 19 by BPD: failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Karina Isabel Flores, 28, of Kingsland was arrested June 20 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Linda Jo Jessup, 62, of Burnet was arrested June 20 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Joshua Bruce Klastow, 48, of Burnet was arrested June 20 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.