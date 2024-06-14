Burnet County Jail bookings for June 7-13, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 7-13, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monica Maria Cockrell, 41, of Lampasas was arrested June 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-contempt of court. Released June 10 with credit for time served.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia, 21, of Leander was arrested June 7 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation.

Kevin Wayne Hoskins, 46, of Malkoff was arrested June 7 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Romeo Rodriguez Arredondo, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 7 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 9 on $2,500 bond.

Sara Diane Schulte, 40, of Spicewood was arrested June 7 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Timothy Allen Walker, 64, of Burnet was arrested June 7 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Dakota Cheyenne Dalosto, 23, of Liberty Hill was arrested June 8 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $5,500 in bonds.

Jessica Edwards, 40, of Spicewood was arrested June 8 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): violation of a city ordinance-no proof of animal rabies vaccination, violation of a city ordinance-animal at large, capias pro fine-VCO-no proof of animal rabies vaccination, capias pro fine-VCO-animal at large. Released June 9 on $500 in bonds.

Dakota Waine Polk, 30, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BPD: public intoxication. Released June 9 on $500 bond.

Gilbert Romero Jr., 43, of Austin was arrested June 8 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released June 10 on $5,000 bond.

Matthew Clay Taylor, 62, of Kingsland was arrested June 8 by GSPD: failure to appear-criminal trespass. Released June 10 on $3,000 bond.

Bryan Velazquez-Soler, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested June 8 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 9 on $10,000 bond.

Juan Benitez-Sanchez, 30, of Austin was arrested June 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Aleandro Castillo-Ruelas, 41, of Temple was arrested June 9 by ICE: detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Juan Cruz-Martinez, 47, was arrested June 9 by ICE: detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Ron Decani, 28, was arrested June 9 by ICE: detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Felix Garcia, 70, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 9 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): commitment-contempt of court. Released June 12 with credit for time served.

Melvin Hernandez-Gonzalez, 36, of of Burnet was arrested June 9 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released June 13 on $500 bond.

Jose Alfredo Medina-Chavero, 26, of Burnet was arrested June 9 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released June 10 on $5,000 bond.

Hoang Nguyen, 41, of Austin was arrested June 9 by ICE: detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Yoendys Perez-Perira, 38, of Manor was arrested June 9 by ICE: detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Alan Velasquez, 43, was arrested June 9 by ICE: detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Amber Christine Brisco, 21, of Spicewood was arrested June 10 by BPD: theft of property. Released June 11 on $2,500 bond.

Anthony Rios, 22, was arrested June 10 by BCSO: delivery of a controlled substance/marijuana to a minor, criminal mischief. Released June 11 to an outside agency.

Clarissa Darlene Tarwater, 31, of Bertram was arrested June 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest, resisting transport, public intoxication. Released June 11 on $13,500 in bonds.

John Henry Bretherick III, 46, of Bertram was arrested June 11 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released June 12 on $10,000 bond.

Morgan Ashlea Chalupa, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 11 by BCSO: aggravated assault on a date/family/household member.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 11 by BPD: burglary of a habitation. Released June 12 on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Justin Cook, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts).

Katie Sue Cozby, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 11 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Julie Ann Marshall, 45, of Kingsland was arrested June 11 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance (2 counts). Released June 13 on $3,000 in bonds.

Hollis Niles Baker, 35, of Austin was arrested June 12 by BCSO: failure to appear-accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released June 13 on $6,000 bond.

Tearsa Ann Ball, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

James Ray Davis Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Janice Leighann Haggerton, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation, theft of property, theft of firearm. Released June 13 on $1,500 bond.

Charles Hartman, 35, of Cisco was arrested June 12 by MFPD: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Rodolpho Garza Llanas, 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 12 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Joshua Ray Stark, 42, of Burnet was arrested June 12 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 13 on $1,000 bond.

Everardo Tristan, 44, of San Antonio was arrested June 12 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): Bexar County detainer.

Oscar Antonio Umana-Ramirez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Karly Shea Buchanan, 34, of Marble Falls as arrested June 13 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Pedro Castillo-Mejia, 57, of Jarrell was arrested June 13 by DPS: driving while intoxicated.

Alejandro Guillen-Sarmiento, 53, of Kingsland was arrested June 13 by BPD: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/trespass, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Michelle Ann Hernandez, 51, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Dwight Wayne Jones, 48, of Kingsland was arrested June 13 by BCSO: false report to induce emergency response, public intoxication.

Kara Kathleen McKeon, 37, of Kingsland was arrested June 13 by DPS: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Guadalupe Morales-Soto, 63, of Bertram was arrested June 13 by BPD: indecent assault.

Jose Guadalupe Morales-Soto, 63, of Bertram was arrested June 13 by ICE: detainer.

Billy Gene Stewart, 54, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

