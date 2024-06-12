3 arrested in brass knuckles assault, 2 under ‘Failing to Report’ law

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Morgan Chalupa of Granite Shoals (left), Richard Golden of Marble Falls, and Bettina Jackson of Granite Shoals were all arrested in connection to a May 5, 2024, assault on Mulberry Drive in Marble Falls. Courtesy photos

The Marble Falls Police Department recently arrested three people in connection to an assault in early May. Two of the arrests were for failing to report the incident.

Morgan Chalupa of Granite Shoals was charged with felony aggravated assault on a family member, while Richard Golden of Marble Falls and Bettina Jackson of Granite Shoals were each charged with a Class A misdemeanor under the Texas Failing to Report Felony law.

That legislation gives police the right to arrest witnesses who fail to report crimes that result in serious harm or death. As a Class A misdemeanor, the charge can carry a penalty of one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

“If you see someone shoot someone else and you drive off, that would be one of those failure to report a felony issues,” MFPD Central Investigations Division Capt. Jimmy Cole told DailyTrib.com.

The incident happened on May 5 at a home on Mulberry Drive in Marble Falls. Chalupa is accused of beating an ex-girlfriend with brass knuckles.

“There was a small party where everybody was drinking when a fight broke out,” Cole said.

Officers claim Golden and Jackson, who were both arrested on June 5, abandoned the victim without notifying authorities.

“They didn’t do anything,” Cole said. “They left her there in the street.”

The unnamed victim was airlifted to an Austin-area hospital after a motorist saw her and stopped to help.

“Someone driving down the road witnessed it and brought her up to the station,” Cole said. “She survived, but she was hurt pretty bad. She couldn’t see out of one of her eyes.”

Cole reminded residents to always reach out to the police when they see crimes occur.

“It’s extremely important, especially for the lives of (victims),” he said. “Be a good person and take care of other people.”

Golden and Jackson were both released from the Burnet County Jail on June 6 on $5,000 bonds.

Chalupa turned herself in to the MFPD on Tuesday, June 11. She is currently being held in the Burnet County Jail. If convicted, she faces five to 99 years in prison.

nathan@thepicayune.com

