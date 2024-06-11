Krause Springs campground closed for mystery film project

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Krause Springs is a Spicewood oasis for swimmers and campers. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

Krause Springs is closed to the public for filming Wednesday-Thursday, June 12-13. The popular outdoors destination reopens its gates on Friday morning.

Little is known about the project being shot at the 115-acre, family-owned campground, Krause Springs co-owner Terry Krause told DailyTrib.com.

“I have no clue,” he said when queried about the film project. “I haven’t asked (the filmmakers), and they haven’t told me.”

Popular among locals and tourists, Krause Springs attracts large crowds every summer because of its natural spring-fed pool, towering 1,000-year-old cypress trees, campsites, waterfalls, and expansive butterfly garden.

The Krause Family has owned the campground for over 50 years. The park was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

This summer marks the second time in three years that Krause Springs has shut down for filming. The park was closed for three days in June 2022 for an almost three-minute Louis Vuitton commercial. (Krause Springs makes an appearance at the 1:49 mark.)

