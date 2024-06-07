Ophelia Hotel in Marble Falls to break ground by early August

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After almost a decade of planning, the Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center in Marble Falls is breaking ground sometime between late July and early August. It will be located near Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Christian Fletcher is “close to 100 percent” confident the groundbreaking will keep to that schedule.

“It will be a huge relief,” he said. “Obviously, the excitement level has waxed and waned over the last several years because of how many other distractions there have been and things that were completely out of our control, but it is very nice to be in this position.”

The building permit for the boutique hotel, which will be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, should arrive on the city’s Development Services Department desk by Monday, June 10.

Marble Falls officials won’t know an exact date for a groundbreaking ceremony until the permit is approved.

“The city may take a couple of weeks to review the permit,” Fletcher said. “It may take a month or six weeks. There’s no precise time when the general contractor is authorized to start the project.”

The groundbreaking announcement follows a flood of articles from other media outlets in response to a story by a San Antonio publication that used “outdated information” on a construction start date.

“(A reporter) decided to write an article about it based on their own research, which was old research, and didn’t call anyone to verify that information,” Fletcher said.

Once built, the Ophelia Hotel and Conference Center will have an economic impact of roughly $200 million over the next 10 years. The project is named after Ophelia “Birdie” Harwood, the city’s first woman mayor.

“Tourism is great because people come into town, stay for a few days, and then they go home,” Fletcher said. “We don’t have to worry about permanent infrastructure to support them.”

The center will also have an immense impact on the funding of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1, which oversees improvements to downtown Marble Falls, Fletcher added.

“It will be the number one catalyst,” he said.

