NEW BIZ: African-style jerky migrates to deer capital Llano

Brett Petzer of Brett’s Biltong poses for a photo behind the counter of his new shop in Llano with two trays of his flagship product, biltong, an African-style jerky. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The newly opened Brett’s Biltong in Llano offers an assortment of traditional African-style jerky, called biltong, and imported goods from owner Brett Petzer’s home countries of South Africa and Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.

Located at 504 Bessemer Ave., the shop is currently open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., but hours could be adjusted as Petzer adapts to the ebbs and flows of business.

Petzer moved his store from Pipe Creek in Bandera County to Llano because he saw the Deer Capital of Texas as a perfect fit. He was once a game ranch manager in Hondo and grew up hunting in the wilds of southern Africa, which he says looks very similar to the Texas Hill Country.

“Llano is one of the hunting capitals of Texas, and biltong goes hand in hand with that,” he told DailyTrib.com. “If you look at the granite countryside, it is just like my hometown. When I drive between here and Fredericksburg, I feel like I’m at home.”

