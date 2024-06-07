GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 10, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 10

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

yearly report on 4-H activities from AgriLife Extension

discussion and action to approve Commissioner Peter Jones conducting a feasibility study to have Llano County move rural transit services from the Hill Country Transit District (The HOP) to Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS)

budget workshop

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

administration of oaths of office

departmental update

election of chair

election of vice chair

Tuesday, June 11

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and action on the Burnet County Road Inventory report

fiscal year 2024-25 budget workshop

discussion and possible action on adding people to the composition of the Burnet County local broadband committee

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

report on Airport Committee

report on cash variance and budget vs. spending in the last fiscal year

discussion and possible action to form a working group to review and amend the city’s property maintenance ordinance

discussion and possible action regarding the Visit Granite Shoals logo

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, June 12

11 a.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion regarding utilizing hotel occupancy tax funding

review of the fiscal year 2024-25 hotel occupancy tax budget

discussion and recommendation of the following hotel occupancy tax reimbursement grant applications: Texas Bassmaster Open Team Trail State Championship; Music on Main; Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce; Highland Arts Guild and Gallery; Falls on the Colorado Museum; Highland Lakes Creative Arts; Highland Lakes Chili Pod; FiestaJam

