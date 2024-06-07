GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 10, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 10
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- yearly report on 4-H activities from AgriLife Extension
- discussion and action to approve Commissioner Peter Jones conducting a feasibility study to have Llano County move rural transit services from the Hill Country Transit District (The HOP) to Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS)
- budget workshop
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- administration of oaths of office
- departmental update
- election of chair
- election of vice chair
Tuesday, June 11
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and action on the Burnet County Road Inventory report
- fiscal year 2024-25 budget workshop
- discussion and possible action on adding people to the composition of the Burnet County local broadband committee
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- report on Airport Committee
- report on cash variance and budget vs. spending in the last fiscal year
- discussion and possible action to form a working group to review and amend the city’s property maintenance ordinance
- discussion and possible action regarding the Visit Granite Shoals logo
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, June 12
Marble Falls Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Committee
11 a.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion regarding utilizing hotel occupancy tax funding
- review of the fiscal year 2024-25 hotel occupancy tax budget
- discussion and recommendation of the following hotel occupancy tax reimbursement grant applications: Texas Bassmaster Open Team Trail State Championship; Music on Main; Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce; Highland Arts Guild and Gallery; Falls on the Colorado Museum; Highland Lakes Creative Arts; Highland Lakes Chili Pod; FiestaJam