GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 10, 2024

06/07/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • yearly report on 4-H activities from AgriLife Extension
  • discussion and action to approve Commissioner Peter Jones conducting a feasibility study to have Llano County move rural transit services from the Hill Country Transit District (The HOP) to Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS)
  • budget workshop

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • administration of oaths of office
  • departmental update
  • election of chair
  • election of vice chair

Tuesday, June 11

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on the Burnet County Road Inventory report
  • fiscal year 2024-25 budget workshop
  • discussion and possible action on adding people to the composition of the Burnet County local broadband committee

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • report on Airport Committee
  • report on cash variance and budget vs. spending in the last fiscal year
  • discussion and possible action to form a working group to review and amend the city’s property maintenance ordinance
  • discussion and possible action regarding the Visit Granite Shoals logo

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, June 12

Marble Falls Hotel Occupancy Tax Advisory Committee

11 a.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion regarding utilizing hotel occupancy tax funding
  • review of the fiscal year 2024-25 hotel occupancy tax budget
  • discussion and recommendation of the following hotel occupancy tax reimbursement grant applications: Texas Bassmaster Open Team Trail State Championship; Music on Main; Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce; Highland Arts Guild and Gallery; Falls on the Colorado Museum; Highland Lakes Creative Arts; Highland Lakes Chili Pod; FiestaJam

