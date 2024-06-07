Burnet County Jail bookings for May 31-June 6, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 31-June 6, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Keith Aaron Blundell, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 31 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released June 1 on $1,500 bond.

Aaron Lewis McSweeney, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested May 31 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released June 2 with credit for time served.

Cara Limon Scofield, 68, of Burnet was arrested May 31 by BPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, driving while license is invalid.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 31 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 31 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Tristen James Cook, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Daniel Donohue, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested June 1 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released June 2 on $500 bond.

Keaton Dowe Hahn, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Ella Kamille Horn, 42, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 1 by BCSO: parole violation.

Bethany Ann Morgan, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 1 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 5 to an outside agency.

Joaquin Vicente-Juni Ramirez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated. Released June 2 on $1,500 bond.

Richard Lee Rose II, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 1 by MFPD: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, expired driver’s license, expired registration, failure to appear. Released same day on $2,500 in bonds.

Christopher David Schoonover, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1 by BCSO: bond increase-driving while intoxicated, bond increase-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Rayna Dawn Willberg, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 1 by GSPD: speeding (77 mph in a 55-mph zone), violation of a promise to appear. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Santos Aguilar-Ramos, 52, was arrested June 2 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Raidel Echevvaria-Galvez, 35, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer.

Kenndry Fundora-Ulloa, 22, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Oliber Gallardo-Guilarte, 34, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Sean Keith Hunter, 38, of Lampasas was arrested June 2 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, harassment of a public servant, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Yahir Jaramillo-Gutierrez, 19, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Sergio Perez, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2 by GSPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, disorderly conduct-discharge/display firearm. Released June 4 on $4,000 in bonds.

Cristian Reyes-Antero, 26, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Marysol Rodriguez-Lara, 24, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Oscar Rodriguez-Perez, 35, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 62, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 2 by BCSO: assault-family violence threat, bond revocation-assault-family violence.

Ricardo Xol, 42, was arrested June 2 by ICE: detainer. Released June 3 to ICE.

Richard John Armstrong, 45, of Austin was arrested June 3 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jamshid Jim Bariji, 52, of Burnet was arrested June 3 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released June 6 on $75,000 bond.

Gene Edward Bowen, 61, of Wichita Falls was arrested June 3 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana.

Samantha Marie Freeby, 40, of Wichita Falls was arrested June 3 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Bao Huynh, 29, of Kingsland was arrested June 3 by MFPD: parole violation.

Logan Chase Lynch, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 3 by BPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Shivani S. Patel, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 3 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, reckless driving. Released same day on $6,500 in bonds.

Aaron Paul Covarrubias, 36, of Houston was arrested June 4 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 5 on $5,000 bond.

Brett Wayne Finley, 25, of Kingsland was arrested June 4 by GSPD: theft of property. Released June 5 on $1,000 bond.

Bianca Monique Gutierrez, 24, of Abilene was arrested June 4 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Paul Holderfield, 51, of Burnet was arrested June 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Donald Joe Mason Jr., 67, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4 by BCSO: deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Grant McGee, 54, of Round Mountain was arrested June 4 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Drew Elliott Mitchell, 33, of Doss was arrested June 4 by GSPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Barry Hoang Nguyen, 24, of Pflugerville was arrested June 4 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released June 5 on personal recognizance.

Seth Lee Smith, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 4 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released June 5 on $25,000 in bonds.

Julie Dyan Valdez, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 4 by BPD: theft of property. Released June 6 on $2,500 bond.

Jeff K. Fountain, 62, of Boerne was arrested June 5 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

Richard Lee Golden, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by MFPD: failure to report felony with serious bodily injury or death results. Released June 6 on $5,000 bond.

Jorge Albert Gutierrez-Saenz, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 5 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released June 6 on personal recognizance.

Robert Lee Henderson, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Bettina Lorene Jackson, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 5 by MFPD: failure to report felony with serious bodily injury or death results. Released June 6 on $5,000 bond.

Jerry Dale Jackson, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 5 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Joe Mason Jr., 67, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by BCSO: expired registration, failure to appear.

Tyler Paul Miller, 33, of Houston was arrested June 5 by BCSO: surety surrender-tampering with a government record. Released same day on $60,000 bond.

Kyle Austin Oates, 31, of Lago Vista was arrested June 5 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released June 6 on $1,500 bond.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 5 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HSPD): public intoxication. Released June 6 on $500 bond.

John Noah Williams, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 5 by BPD: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Carson Kenley Glagrave, 42, of Amarillo was arrested June 6 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Eric Donquinn Conely, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by BCSO: theft of property.

Christopher Ray Dobbs, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated, insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 33, of Lockhart was arrested June 6 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Isai Gonzales, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Dillon Edward Peterson, 31, of Bertram was arrested June 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Kyle Leigh Ricketson, 36, of Bertram was arrested June 6 by BCSO: theft from a person, theft of property.

Diana Lin Riley, 61, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 6 by BCSO: bond revocation-obstruction/retaliation, bond revocation-terroristic threat against a peace officer. Released same day on $40,000 in bonds.

Rebecca Lyn Snider, 34, of Abilene was arrested June 6 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Donald Keith Styers, 55, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by BPD: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

