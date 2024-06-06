Things to know for LakeFest 2024

LakeFest returns to Lake Marble Falls on June 8-9. The weekend of drag boat racing promises fun, sun, and a few minor inconveniences for residents.

“If you’re going to be out in the sun, you might as well get some entertainment,” said Katie Savage, special events coordinator for the Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the Southern Drag Boat Association competition. “We want people to come out, be happy, have a good time, and see a really cool sport that you don’t get to see really anywhere else.”

Those without tickets to the big show can still enjoy the event during a free show-and-shine starting at 4 p.m. Friday at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South. You can meet the drivers and crews, see the high-octane watercraft up close, and enjoy live music at 7 p.m. by hair metal tribute band LC Rocks, the first performance in the 2024 Marble Falls Summer Concert Series.

Drivers should be aware that the entrances to Lakeside and Johnson parks will be closed from Friday until late Sunday to ensure the safety of racers and fans. The ramps at Johnson Park and Hayes Addition in Pecan Valley also will be closed during that time to keep boaters out of the water during the races.

As for noise, expect to hear roaring engines from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“No boats will be revving up anytime after dark,” Savage said.

LakeFest attendees are allowed to bring blankets, handheld umbrellas, and chairs to Lakeside Park. Coolers and pets are not permitted. General admission tickets will be available for purchase at the gate on both days.

