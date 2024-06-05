Marble Falls Animal Control pauses services as distemper precaution

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls has suspended all intakes and adoptions at its animal control facility for the next two weeks following a confirmed case of canine distemper at the Hill Country Humane Society in Buchanan Dam.

“We are committed to enhancing disease awareness and prevention among our community partners,” the city stated in a June 5 media release. “The health and safety of the animals in our care and our community remain our highest priority.”

The city encouraged pet owners to ensure their animals’ vaccinations are update. The Hill Country Humane Society held a free vaccination clinic on Wednesday in Kingsland and is planning future clinics.

Canine distemper attacks an animal’s immune system, making it susceptible to other infections.

Symptoms include:

discharge from the eyes and nose

fever

coughing

lethargy

reduced appetite

vomiting

diarrhea

walking in circles, unable to follow a straight path

head tilt

lack of coordination

muscle twitches

convulsions with jaw-chewing movements (“chewing gum fits”) and drooling

seizures

partial or complete paralysis

“We appreciate the community’s support, cooperation, and understanding as we manage this situation and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available,” the release reads.

