Horseshoe Bay Resort now ‘premier destination for tennis enthusiasts’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

World-renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou opened the first-ever Mouratoglou Tennis Center in the United States at Horseshoe Bay Resort on June 1. Courtesy photo

Horseshoe Bay Resort is now home to the only Mouratoglou Tennis Center in the United States. It is named after world-renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who helped hone the skills of legendary player Serena Williams.

The facility, which opened June 1, features six clay and six hard tennis courts as well as 14 dedicated pickleball courts. It offers personalized training programs for all skill levels.

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center is only available to Horseshoe Bay Resort guests and members.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mouratoglou in the creation of the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort,” said Israel Castillo, the resort’s director of racquet sports, in a media release. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to offering unparalleled experiences and becoming a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.”

Plans for the center include access to round-robin play sessions, specialized clinics, cardio tennis workouts, private and group lessons, weekend camps, and customized holiday and summer programs.

The center is the first expansion into the United States by the Mouratoglou Academy, a tennis school started by Patrick Mouratoglou in 1996. Other Mouratoglou centers are located in Italy, Greece, Malaysia, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Choosing Horseshoe Bay Resort as the location for a Mouratoglou Tennis Center in Texas is a natural fit,” Mouratoglou said in the media release. “With its incredible variety of unique experiences and amenities, Horseshoe Bay Resort provides an ideal setting to elevate tennis to its highest level.”

The center is designed to elevate players’ skills.

“By implementing our Methodology, we aim to not only enhance the tennis experience but also to amplify Texas’ strong presence in the tennis world,” Mouratoglou continued.

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort follows announcements of additional centers planned for New York, Florida, and Melbourne, Australia.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.