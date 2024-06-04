CTEC District 4 meeting June 10

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A map of the Central Texas Electric Cooperative districts. Green represents District 4, which includes most of Llano County. District 4 will hold its annual meeting on June 10, 2024, in Kingsland. Image courtesy of CTEC

The annual Central Texas Electric Cooperative meeting for District 4 is Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive.

Co-op members who attend will hear a presentation and report on the status of their power provider and acknowledge the unopposed nomination of incumbent District 4 Director Fermin Ortiz for another term on the CTEC board. They will also get a $10 credit to their accounts.

District 4 covers most of Llano County, excluding Horseshoe Bay, as well as a small portion of San Saba County north of Tow. It is represented by three directors who each serve three-year terms. Current District 4 directors are Ortiz, Samuel Scott Olguin, and Wayne W. Seipp.

The District 4 meetings have traditionally been held at Llano High School, but this year’s event was moved to Kingsland to draw lake-area co-op members.

“This is an opportunity for the Kingsland, Sunrise Beach and Buchanan Dam areas to be more easily engaged,” Ortiz said in a CTEC media release announcing the meeting.

