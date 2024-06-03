SUBSCRIBE NOW

Science Mill taking ‘Science Outside’ for summer camp

06/03/24 | DailyTrib.com

The Science Mill's 2024 Science Outside summer camp is June 10-14. Courtesy photo

Registration is underway for the Science Mill’s Science Outside summer day camp. The weeklong program is from June 10-14 at the Johnson City museum, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane. 

Students in grades 4-8 will explore the outdoors through the lens of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math). Each day of camp features a different activity from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. at either the Science Mill or a nearby park, such as the West Cave Discovery Center and Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm. Students can take part in an overnight stay at Selah, Bamberger Ranch Nature Preserve on June 13-14.

Areas of study include:

  • adaptations
  • taxonomy
  • wildlife conservation
  • herpetology
  • tools of environmental science
  • data collection and management
  • technology coding
  • remote sensing
  • citizen science

Campers will be divided into:

  • primary (rising fourth- through sixth-graders, or equivalent)
  • secondary (rising sixth- through eighth-graders, or equivalent)

Register online. The cost is $135 per child for the full week or $35 for a single day with an overnight add-on of $25.

Limited scholarship funds are available. Call 844-263-6405 ext. 1008 for details.

