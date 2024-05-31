Llano students win Texas history art contest

Llano Junior High School students Cole Landers (left) and Wyatt Quigley placed first and second, respectively, in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas art contest for District 8. The district covers 20 counties. Courtesy photo

Two Llano Junior High School students won the Daughters of the Republic of Texas art contest for District 8, which covers 20 counties including Llano, Travis, and Williamson. Cole Landers won a first-place ribbon and $100; Wyatt Quigley placed second and received $75.

“This is the first time that I know of any students from Llano making submissions, so we are very excited to take home both first and second place,” said Nichole Ritchie, an avid historian and the student’s history teacher. “I’m hoping next year more students (from Llano) will want to be a part of it.”

The youths’ artwork will be on display through July at the Republic of Texas Museum, 810 San Marcos St. in Austin. The museum is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

The annual contest’s judges look for accuracy in historical research, neatness, clarity, and relevance to the chosen topic in the student’s home district. All projects must be original, presented on a 9-inch-by-12-inch poster, and highlight an historic site, event, or activity or a Texas settler who lived in the student’s home district prior to 1850.

Both LJH students created posters on a Native American event at Enchanted Rock.

“Our members and visitors are always thrilled to see your art and learn about the people, events, and places in Texas you have studied,” wrote Museum Committee Chair Kathleen Townzen in letters to the two winners. “We congratulate you on your art piece and encourage you to continue to learn and share the story of the history of Texas, especially the Republic era from 1836-1846. Texas has a unique history indeed!”

